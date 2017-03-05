Mini-buses by law must have conductors

Dear Editor,

I would like to bring to the attention of the relevant authority of the Guyana Police Force about a very disgusting and tiresome situation which commuters are faced with on a daily basis. It seems to be the new trend that drivers of mini buses who operate on a daily basis are doing so without conductors to which the police turn a blind eye. This situation is prevalent especially on the Kitty/Campbellville and West Bank routes. Commuters are faced with the dilemma of opening and closing the door of the mini bus they embark on to travel.

Even after a hectic day we have to do the same thing, since the drivers just sit back and wait until someone opens the door to embark or disembark. Some of us especially the elderly may be suffering from pains etc, and it is a struggle sometimes to get the door open or close and to top it off the driver does not assist. I spoke about this uncaring attitude to many drivers and their response was that “before they have to kill the conductor for their money they rather work by themselves, because the conductors steal their money.” They have to deal with that situation because by law they are supposed to have a conductor working with them.

Another problem is that most of them that have a conductor, the attire and hygiene of those conductors leave much to be desired. Some of them smell horrible and when they overload the bus, they are forced to stand, leaving them to hang over the passengers who then have to endure that foul smell until they reach their destination. I will be very happy if the relevant authority of the Guyana Police Force could look into this situation as to bringing some relief to us, the passengers.

0. Andrews