Latest update March 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Milo Round Robin Schools Football Competition…Sir Leon Lessons continues path of destruction; Four more matches on today

Mar 05, 2017 Sports 0

Sir Leon Lessons continued to dispatch opponents with consumate ease, Brickdam Secondary becoming the latest victim of their onslaught after suffering a lop-sided 13-0 drubbing in latest action of the Milo Round Robin

Part of the action between Richard Ishmael and Carmel Secondary yesterday.

Schools Football Competition which resumed yesterday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Playing in the third of four scheduled games, Sir Leon Lessons was led to victory through goals from Adrian Aaron, who netted in the 3rd, 27th, 32nd and 66th minute, while support came from Meshach Barratt in the 1st, 33rd and 42nd, Amonick Muir-6th, Richard Rayside-26th, own goal-40th, Shamar Carrington-44th, Dante Yannick-47th and Dexter Blue in the 64th.
In the day’s full results:
Game-1 – Christ Church-2 vs Queenstown Secondary-5. Queenstown Scorers: Jermaine Padmore-54th, 56th and 67th, Daniel Ross-5th, Shaquan Stephens-30th. Christ Church Scorers
Patrick Joseph-21st, Andre Paul-68th.
Game-2 – South Ruimveldt-1 vs Cummings Lodge-0. Godfrey Weekes-34th.
Game-3 – Sir Leon Lessons-13 vs Brickdam Secondary-0. Adrian Aaron-3rd, 27th, 32nd and 66th, Meshach Barratt-1st, 33rd and 42nd, Amonick Muir-6th, Richard Rayside-26th, Own Goal-40th, Shamar Carrington-44th, Dante Yannick-47th, Dexter Blue-64th.
Game-4 – Richard Ishmael-2 vs Carmel Secondary-5. Carmel Scorers: Shaquille Baptiste-9th, 15th, Randy Roberts-45th and 47th, Stefan Duke-18th. Richard Ishmael Scorer: Closson McLaren-21st, Sherwin Luke-51st.
Meanwhile, play in the competition resumes today with four more matches scheduled, at the same venue.
11:00 hrs North Georgetown Secondary v/s School of the Nations
12:30 hrs Dolphin Secondary v/s Central High School
14:00 hrs Mae’s Secondary v/s Tutorial Secondary
15:30 hrs Queen’s College v/s St. George’s Secondary

More in this category

Sports

Tournoi Paul Chillan International Tourney …Flour Power National U17s overpower Haiti

Tournoi Paul Chillan International Tourney …Flour Power...

Mar 05, 2017

The “Flour Power” National Under-17 Boys’ Team beat Caribbean powerhouse Haiti 3-1 at the International Tournoi Paul Chillan in Martinique yesterday after an encouraging start to the...
Read More
Brigadier Patrick West is new GuyanaNRA President; other Exco members reelected

Brigadier Patrick West is new GuyanaNRA...

Mar 05, 2017

Milo Round Robin Schools Football Competition…Sir Leon Lessons continues path of destruction; Four more matches on today

Milo Round Robin Schools Football...

Mar 05, 2017

Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Domino Competition launched

Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Domino Competition...

Mar 05, 2017

CONCACAF President to visit Guyana, commend work of GFF

CONCACAF President to visit Guyana, commend work...

Mar 05, 2017

NSC Mashramani Badminton Tourney…Mangra and Ramdhani cops Men’s and Open Ladies Singles Titles   

NSC Mashramani Badminton Tourney…Mangra and...

Mar 05, 2017

Paul replaces Barnwell; Griffith says Guyana team not short of practice

Paul replaces Barnwell; Griffith says Guyana team...

Mar 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch