Milo Round Robin Schools Football Competition…Sir Leon Lessons continues path of destruction; Four more matches on today

Sir Leon Lessons continued to dispatch opponents with consumate ease, Brickdam Secondary becoming the latest victim of their onslaught after suffering a lop-sided 13-0 drubbing in latest action of the Milo Round Robin

Schools Football Competition which resumed yesterday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Playing in the third of four scheduled games, Sir Leon Lessons was led to victory through goals from Adrian Aaron, who netted in the 3rd, 27th, 32nd and 66th minute, while support came from Meshach Barratt in the 1st, 33rd and 42nd, Amonick Muir-6th, Richard Rayside-26th, own goal-40th, Shamar Carrington-44th, Dante Yannick-47th and Dexter Blue in the 64th.

In the day’s full results:

Game-1 – Christ Church-2 vs Queenstown Secondary-5. Queenstown Scorers: Jermaine Padmore-54th, 56th and 67th, Daniel Ross-5th, Shaquan Stephens-30th. Christ Church Scorers

Patrick Joseph-21st, Andre Paul-68th.

Game-2 – South Ruimveldt-1 vs Cummings Lodge-0. Godfrey Weekes-34th.

Game-3 – Sir Leon Lessons-13 vs Brickdam Secondary-0. Adrian Aaron-3rd, 27th, 32nd and 66th, Meshach Barratt-1st, 33rd and 42nd, Amonick Muir-6th, Richard Rayside-26th, Own Goal-40th, Shamar Carrington-44th, Dante Yannick-47th, Dexter Blue-64th.

Game-4 – Richard Ishmael-2 vs Carmel Secondary-5. Carmel Scorers: Shaquille Baptiste-9th, 15th, Randy Roberts-45th and 47th, Stefan Duke-18th. Richard Ishmael Scorer: Closson McLaren-21st, Sherwin Luke-51st.

Meanwhile, play in the competition resumes today with four more matches scheduled, at the same venue.

11:00 hrs North Georgetown Secondary v/s School of the Nations

12:30 hrs Dolphin Secondary v/s Central High School

14:00 hrs Mae’s Secondary v/s Tutorial Secondary

15:30 hrs Queen’s College v/s St. George’s Secondary