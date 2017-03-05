Islamic Trust launches Awareness Week

Under the theme “Islam a gift for humanity” the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT) on Friday night launched the Islamic Awareness Week 2017 at the Muslim Youth Organisation, Woolford Avenue.

Over 800 Muslims attended the function in which lectures were presented by Musab Yusuf, Aleem Rahim, President of GIT, Shafiullah Hackh, Shaykh Shaheed Muhammad, Mirza Muhammad MBA of Trinidad and Tobago.

Bro. Musab Yusuf said this initiative by GIT is to spread the word of Islam the religion of peace so that the people can see some light in Islam.

He added that a different message is being portrayed around the world about Islam but Islam is a gift and this week is an opportunity to tell the world why this is so.

“Sometimes people misconstrue the message of Islam so we see this as an opportunity to spread the right message with the hope that people will recognise that Islam is the religion of peace, obedience and submission”, he added.

Yusuf said that the public presentations, youth forums, TV programmes, Dawah (invitation) booth at City Mall and Giftland Mall and University presentations will be held in the coming week so as to enlightened the nation about Islam.

GIT was established in 1979.