Latest update March 5th, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Islamic Trust launches Awareness Week

Mar 05, 2017 News 0

Under the theme “Islam a gift for humanity” the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT) on Friday night launched the Islamic Awareness Week 2017 at the Muslim Youth Organisation, Woolford Avenue.

A section of the audience that attended the launching of Islamic Awareness Week at MYO.

Over 800 Muslims attended the function in which lectures were presented by Musab Yusuf, Aleem Rahim, President of GIT, Shafiullah Hackh, Shaykh Shaheed Muhammad, Mirza Muhammad MBA of Trinidad and Tobago.
Bro. Musab Yusuf said this initiative by GIT is to spread the word of Islam the religion of peace so that the people can see some light in Islam.
He added that a different message is being portrayed around the world about Islam but Islam is a gift and this week is an opportunity to tell the world why this is so.
“Sometimes people misconstrue the message of Islam so we see this as an opportunity to spread the right message with the hope that people will recognise that Islam is the religion of peace, obedience and submission”, he added.
Yusuf said that the public presentations, youth forums, TV programmes, Dawah (invitation) booth at City Mall and Giftland Mall and University presentations will be held in the coming week so as to enlightened the nation about Islam.
GIT was established in 1979.

More in this category

Sports

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Mar 04, 2017

St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Jason Mohammed hit a maiden One-Day International half-century and Jonathan Carter gathered his third but West Indies failed to come to grips with a challenging run...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation …Western Tigers pocket 2.0M as top four clubs rewarded

STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation...

Mar 04, 2017

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery Expertise

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery...

Mar 04, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League …Upper Demerara Combine & Highway Combine District clash on Tuesday

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League...

Mar 04, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Competition…Could Police contain Tigers lethal strike force? G/town battle Linden in third place playoff

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout...

Mar 04, 2017

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club President

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club...

Mar 04, 2017

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Mar 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch