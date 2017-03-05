I was never an employee of the former Bartica IMC

Dear Editor,

In, Kaieteur News letter column dated 15th February, 2017, letter writer, Olg Fredericks captioned: “I am asserting there is no such company in Bartica.”

Two reputable organizations namely, Bartica Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and The National Mine Workers Union of Guyana (NMWUG) were on the receiving end of a public bashing. Unmerited, baseless and confounded allegations were leveled against the spokesman of the former and president of the latter organizations, Sherwyn Delano Downer.

The attempted character assassination of myself and the integrity of the above mentioned organizations were called into question by someone called Olg Fredericks, an unknown person residing in Bartica.

The two above mentioned organizations stand ready and willing to reply with a joint response only if and when the real individual, hiding behind the false name comes forward with their true identity. BCCI is affiliated to the Private Sector Commission (PSC) of which the chamber has one seat with voting rights on the PSC. NMWUG is a two year old trade union with three applications pending in the Department of Labour, Social Protection Ministry, awaiting recognition.

The writer alluded that I am a political activist more so a PPP activist and I was rewarded as spokesman for the former Bartica IMC. Mr. Editor, I don’t know if the invisible and unknown writer has the level of comprehension to know who or what constitute a political activist. As far as am aware, I am not even among the least of the known political activists in Guyana or Bartica. And even if that was the case, every citizen of Guyana has a right to his/her own political persuasion and should not be subjected to public or in private ridicule.

As for me being a paid spokesman of the former Bartica IMC, it’s a lie, stretching as far as the east is from the west. It was a privilege then to be asked to speak for the IMC and it remains the same for the BCCI now. The office of the Bartica Town Clerk must make available to the public if there is any record of Sherwyn Downer being the recipient of a paid salary or much less an employee of the former IMC.I remain and choose to be part of the solution to the town of my birth and where I am still living and will continue to go above and beyond in bringing attention to and raising issues that is of concern to the masses of residence of Bartica.

I do wish to thank a certain office for coming forward without having to request documents and information that Olg Fredricks is a fake writer.

I, Sherwyn Delano Downer, remain a testimony of how it is never too late to align your values with your behavior. We are humans and we rely on our courage to be there for us when we need it most. Sadly, the courage of the real person behind the name has failed him/her of being honest and true to oneself and for that I offer my deepest sympathy to the writer.

Sherwyn Delano Downer