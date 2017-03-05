Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond champs, 2016 to be crowned tomorrow

2017 edition to kick off on Wednesday

Mackenzie High School and Wisburg Secondary will collide tomorrow with the winner being crowned the 2016 champions of the annual Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Under-18 football championship.

Facing off in the third place match before the final will be Linden Foundation and Christianburg Wismar Secondary. The 2016 final is only now being played as a result of the death of the Organising Secretary, James Craig during the course of the competition.

The Edward Richmond Foundation now under a new structure and management is led by Coordinator Kevin DeJonge who disclosed that all the players who were eligible for third place and final matches last year will be eligible to play tomorrow for their representative schools.

DeJonge reported and for this year’s tournament players must be born on or after January 1st, 1999.

Tomorrow’s opening ceremony will begin at 15:30hrs while the first game between Linden Foundation and Christianburg Wismar will get cracking at 16:30hrs to be followed by the championship match at 18:30hrs.

The other members of the new committee are Curtis Gravesande (Logistics), Kevin Thompson, Sonia McKinnon (Treasurer) and Dwalon Farrel.

At this year’s launch which was held at the Mackenzie Sports Club Lounge, De Jonge said that there will be steps to improve on what the late Craig has achieved during his tenure in the past eight years noting that there would be a special award handed out this year in memory of the late Craig.

The championship trophy and replicas will be at stake for the champions while the loser would also be presented with a trophy and replicas. Individual awards will go to the players being adjudged Best Goalkeeper, Best Forward, Best Midfielder, Best Defender while the Best Coach will also be recognised.

Meanwhile, the 9th edition of the tournament is set to start on Wednesday with a double header at the Wisburg Secondary School ground from 15:30hrs when Christianburg Wismar Secondary match skills with Harmony.

The feature game from 16:45hrs will see Linden Foundation Secondary facing off with Linden Technical Institute.

This year’s championship match will be contested on May 12th at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground. The competing schools are Linden Technical Institute, New Silver City Secondary, Christianburg Wismar Secondary, Harmony, Wisburg and two private schools, Marcia Craig Institute and Linden School of Excellence.