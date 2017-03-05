CONCACAF President to visit Guyana, commend work of GFF

FIFA Vice-President and Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football President Victor Montagliani will visit Guyana between the 13th and 15th March, and has praised the new leadership of the Guyana

Football Federation for the progress it has made so far in moving football forward.

The CONCACAF delegation will follow hot on the heels of FIFA Director of Member Associations and Development for the Caribbean and Africa Veron Mosengo-Omba, who spent two days in Georgetown last month to show support for the work of the GFF and to meet with government.

”As part of our One CONCACAF vision, it’s important to visit and encourage our member associations,” CONCACAF President Montagliani said. “To that end, I look forward to my visit to Guyana, a federation that has shown significant progress in developing the game at all levels over the last year through its leadership.”

Montagliani was elected as CONCACAF President in May 2016, with a mandate to reform football across the region.

”We are delighted that CONCACAF President Montagliani is coming to Guyana,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “The Guyana Football Federation is fully committed to working with CONCACAF to reform and develop football, both at home and regionally.”

Guyana is one of the 41 member associations of CONCACAF, which is responsible for competitions, governance and football development in the region, as part of FIFA’s global structure for the administration of football.