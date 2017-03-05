Latest update March 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CONCACAF President to visit Guyana, commend work of GFF

Mar 05, 2017 Sports 0

FIFA Vice-President and Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football President Victor Montagliani will visit Guyana between the 13th and 15th March, and has praised the new leadership of the Guyana

Victor Montagliani

Football Federation for the progress it has made so far in moving football forward.
The CONCACAF delegation will follow hot on the heels of FIFA Director of Member Associations and Development for the Caribbean and Africa Veron Mosengo-Omba, who spent two days in Georgetown last month to show support for the work of the GFF and to meet with government.
”As part of our One CONCACAF vision, it’s important to visit and encourage our member associations,” CONCACAF President Montagliani said. “To that end, I look forward to my visit to Guyana, a federation that has shown significant progress in developing the game at all levels over the last year through its leadership.”
Montagliani was elected as CONCACAF President in May 2016, with a mandate to reform football across the region.
”We are delighted that CONCACAF President Montagliani is coming to Guyana,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “The Guyana Football Federation is fully committed to working with CONCACAF to reform and develop football, both at home and regionally.”
Guyana is one of the 41 member associations of CONCACAF, which is responsible for competitions, governance and football development in the region, as part of FIFA’s global structure for the administration of football.

More in this category

Sports

Tournoi Paul Chillan International Tourney …Flour Power National U17s overpower Haiti

Tournoi Paul Chillan International Tourney …Flour Power...

Mar 05, 2017

The “Flour Power” National Under-17 Boys’ Team beat Caribbean powerhouse Haiti 3-1 at the International Tournoi Paul Chillan in Martinique yesterday after an encouraging start to the...
Read More
Brigadier Patrick West is new GuyanaNRA President; other Exco members reelected

Brigadier Patrick West is new GuyanaNRA...

Mar 05, 2017

Milo Round Robin Schools Football Competition…Sir Leon Lessons continues path of destruction; Four more matches on today

Milo Round Robin Schools Football...

Mar 05, 2017

Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Domino Competition launched

Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Domino Competition...

Mar 05, 2017

CONCACAF President to visit Guyana, commend work of GFF

CONCACAF President to visit Guyana, commend work...

Mar 05, 2017

NSC Mashramani Badminton Tourney…Mangra and Ramdhani cops Men’s and Open Ladies Singles Titles   

NSC Mashramani Badminton Tourney…Mangra and...

Mar 05, 2017

Paul replaces Barnwell; Griffith says Guyana team not short of practice

Paul replaces Barnwell; Griffith says Guyana team...

Mar 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch