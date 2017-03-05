Brigadier Patrick West is new GuyanaNRA President; other Exco members reelected

Brigadier Patrick West has taken over the reigns as Guyana National Rifle Association

(GuyanaNRA) President following their Annual General Meeting last Friday at the Police Officer’s Mess.

The AGM which was postponed from the previous Thursday due to lack of a quorum, started half an hour later at 19:00hrs as stipulated by the association’s constitution.

The majority of members were returned unopposed to serve for another year. The full list of executives are as follows: Vice President Richard Fields (SC),Vice President ACP (ret’d) Paul Slowe, Ex Officio President Police (to be named), Ex Officio President GDF (to be named), Honorary Secretary Ryan Sampson, Treasurer Lt. Col (ret’d) Terrence Stuart, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Hemant Narine, Fullbore Captain Mahendra

Persaud, Fullbore Vice Captain Dylan Fields, Smallbore Captain Dale Hing, Smalebore Vice Captain Gordon Richards, Committee Members – Lennox Braithwaite, Dr. Yohan Da Silva, Sherwin Felicien, Auditors – Murtland Smith, Leo Romalho, PRO – To be appointed at first Council Meeting.

The meeting which was chaired by Fullbore Captain Persaud accepted reports that were presented by the Fullbore and Smallbore Captains, Treasurer and the Honorary Secretary, all giving an account of their stewardship for the past 12 months.

The Secretary reported that in early 2016, a comprehensive developmental plan of action was drafted for the development of the Timehri Rifle and Pistol Ranges and is a collaborative effort with the Guyana Defense Force.

The rifle range has been expanded from fourteen targets to twenty-four. The whole area for the target mechanism has been re-engineered along with a safety area. The area for the administration of the hosting in October of the West Indies Fullbore Championship and the 150th Anniversary celebrations of the GuyananRA would also be renovated.

A large area will also be prepared to house tents for the Admin office, medical, cafeteria, and relaxation area. The small bore range will see berms being erected to facilitate four stages of shooting taking place simultaneously.

This new improvement will see much benefit to the Guyana Defense Force and Guyana Police Force along with other entities that utilise the ranges, Sampson reported. The major works on the range should be completed by May.

The TSU ranges had monthly competitions using the .22 and 9mm caliber firearms. This was coordinated by the Smallbore Committee, chaired by Mr. Dale Hing. The Secretary reported that the new Patron of the Association is H.E. Brig. David Granger and that they will work closely with him in promoting the sport of shooting in the country.

Over the last year, the Secretary reported that many donors made contributions towards the Fullbore and the Smallbore sections. Gratitude was expressed for their continued support and more so in 2017 during our hosting.

The meeting was informed that the association is now a signatory to the GOA’s Anti-Doping Policy and the marksmen shortlisted selected for the Commonwealth Games have been submitting their monthly whereabouts forms.

The association’s performance over the year included the Fullbore Team defense of the Short Range trophy, which now means that Guyana have won it in all the shooting territories of the West Indies.

Lt. Col Terrence Stuart submitted a Motion for the conferral of Life Membership on Brig. Mark Phillips and Brig. George Lewis. This motion was unanimously approved by the members.

These two members now join other distinguished members who have been conferred with this honour, notably, Major General Norman Mc Lean, Major General Joseph Singh and Mr. Neville Denny.

The Presiding Officer of the elections was Attorney-at-Law Leslie Sobers. The new President now has the task of leading the association in preparing to celebrate its 150th Anniversary in October, with the hosting of the West Indies Full Bore Shooting Championships which will see over 100 shooters descending on these shores from as far as the Falkland Islands.