Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Domino Competition launched

-over $500,000 in prize monies up for grabs

Supligen Brand Manager Michael Gomes speaking at the official Launch of the Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes Tournament said the Company’s confirmation of support for the upcoming two-day event was always going

to be made without hesitation.

Gomes in his address at the special occasion told the gathering of Lions officials and the media stated that because of the purpose for which the tournament is being held, they found it easy to offer their support to the venture that has been organised to help the lesser fortunate in the society.

He added that Supligen is proud to be associated with such an activity and shortly before wishing the organisers and teams well, urged that a large turnout of teams from the fraternity and the Private and Public Sectors is seen during the competition.

President of the Club Matthew Langevine in his presentation said they were indeed happy to be partnering with the Supligen brand, informing that it was not the first time that they had done so in addition to having similar relationships with other organisations as well, especially to generate funds to assist the lesser fortunate.

He disclosed that the Company (Beepats) is plugging substantial funding into the Project and the Club is extremely appreciative of the effort. Also coming in for special commendation was the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA), who’s President was lauded for offering technical assistance and personnel to ensure that the undertaking is a huge success.

Langevine promised that all proceeds from the tournament will help fund community projects the names of which will be announced following the completion of competition. GDA Vice-President Rodwell Phillips in his remarks said his entity was happy to be on board once again, citing their involvement in a similar event not so long ago.

He pointed out that the competition fits perfectly into their plan which is to spread the sport through the length and breadth of Guyana and at the same time assist the Lions in its quest to reach out to communities and persons in need.

He too called on interested groups, Private and Public Sectors to come out and support a worthy cause. GDA Special Events Co-ordinator Orin Boston in his presentation said the aim is to get a minimum of thirty-two teams to participate, but early indication seems to suggest that they will surpass that figure which according to him is good for the tournament.

Boston revealed that over $500,000 in total prize monies will be up for grabs and teams could uplift registration forms from the following locations and individuals. Entrance fee is $12,000 per team and the Most Valuable Player will receive $10,000 and a case of Supligen.

Interested teams could contact Ray’s One Stop Auto Parts on Sheriff Street or officials from the GDA. Registration will be conducted on March 25 from 14:15 hrs and double six-time is 15:00hrs.

The tournament is scheduled to end on March 26, at the Bel Air Lions Den, Section ‘K’, Campbellvile. All trophies were donated by Ray’s One Stop Auto Parts.