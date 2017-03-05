Anamayah Memorial Basketball …NA Warriors claw back to beat Hopetown Steelers

A timid New Amsterdam Warriors took some time to settle down before asserting themselves against Hopetown Steelers whilst clawing their way from behind to claim victory when play continued in the 3rd Annual Anamayah

Basketball Competition in Berbice.

Playing at the Vryman’s Erven Basketball Court on Tuesday last, NA Warriors won the match 55-45. The Steelers was fast out of the blocks and were all over the disorganised Warriors as they ended the first quarter leading 13-7.

It had seemed like the Steelers were in for another upset win as they outscored their opponents for a nine point lead (14-25) by the end of the first half. However, as the action further heated up, the Warriors fought back and completely turned the tables on the wearing Steelers.

They {Warriors} poured in 22 points to their opponents’ 14 to reduce the lead by three points by the end of the third quarter, 39-36. In the final quarter, the Warriors were all over the Steelers, tipping in 19 points whilst limiting the Stealers to just 6 to claim the win in the end by a 10 point margin, 55-45.

Leading the fight back for New Amsterdam Warriors were Kwesi Mickle with a game high 18 points, Jaun Vandestopp 11, Kevin Thom 10, Shamar France 9 and Ralone Fogenay, 8.

For Hopetown Steelers, Jarrel Allen, Kellon Webster and Elvis Thompson had 12 point apiece and Ruel Edwards 8.