18 Paramakatoi youths inducted into army

Latest update March 5th, 2017 12:15 AM
Eighteen persons from Paramakatoi Village, Region Eight have been recruited into the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Basic Recruit Course for 2017.
The six females and 12 males were up to late last month undergoing induction training.
Recruitment was done in January, during a special recruitment drive by GDF in the area. It is believed that this is the first time that such a large group of youths, particularly females, were recruited from there.
Despite the challenges faced by the youths in that location, they were all well-educated and met the academic requirements for enlistment.
According to the GDF, the recruitment team comprised one officer, four ordinary ranks and civilian personnel of the force. They spent almost a week.
Elders from the communities interacted with the team, and prior to the recruits’ departure for Georgetown, provided cautionary guidance and encouragement to them.
The army foresees that more outreaches in remote hinterland areas will be done.
The recruits were congratulated by Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West on choosing the GDF and wished them long and successful careers.
