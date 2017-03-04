Yassin urges Sport Shooting Federation to change name and constitution

-to become affiliate of Guyana Olympic Association

By Edison Jefford

President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), K.A. Juman Yassin has urged the

Guyana Sport Shooting Federation (GSSF) to change their name and constitution as a means of procuring membership with the Olympic association.

President of the GSSF, Vidushi Persaud had stated in a letter that was published in the media that the GOA is not assenting to an application for membership. Persaud indicated that an application has been pending for quite some time.

In a widely publicised News Room video, Yassin sought to address the issue, informing that the GOA Executive and Council, foresee a conflict between the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) and GSSF should they accept the later in its current form.

”At two Council meetings when this issue was raised, it was unanimously agreed that the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation should not become a member as presently constituted,” he said.

“Now why? They have submitted their constitution, and we felt, not Juman Yassin, not the Executive, but all the associations felt that there will be conflict with the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation and the Guyana National Rifle Association,” Yassin added.

He was at the time speaking at a press conference held at Olympic House to disclose the teams

for the Islamic Games. He told the media that he indicated to the GSSF that they should change their name to become a member of the GOA.

“What I was telling them is that based on the Executive Committee decision and council, change your name to Guyana Archery Federation whatever and they can become a member of the GOA and they will become recognised for the support of Archery,” he said.

Yassin identified what the GOA Council believed to be the constitutional flaw that is stalling the acceptance of the GSSF into membership. He indicated that Article 4.2.4 of GSSF constitution states that “this federation shall be representative of the shooter sports within the country.”

The long-standing GOA head, who has entered his sixth term at the helm, said that the shooter sports within the country include rifle, pistol everything.

“The Guyana Olympic Association has for decades now recognised the Guyana National Rifle Association as the authority and organisation, which deals with rifle, pistols and shooting. We recognise them (rifle association) and we told the sport shooting federation that conflict may be caused,” Yassin noted.

“Now when you look at all the members of the GOA; when you look at the names, you know which sport they represent, Judo, Table Tennis, Boxing, Athletics, Football, Lawn Tennis… this one would be not so recognised if they become a member, when you look at the name you don’t know and we already see that there may be a conflict as who will govern shooting,” he noted.