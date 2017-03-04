Latest update March 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Works commence on Liliendaal Bridge

Mar 04, 2017 News 0

The current works being executed on the Liliendaal Bridge, East Coast Demerara came following recommendations by two inspection teams.
According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the recommendations came

The Liliendaal Bridge will be converted to a pre-stressed concrete structure over the next four months.

from both the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) Inspection Team and engineers attached with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI).
In its recommendation, the DHB Team said that the Liliendaal Bridge should be immediately be closed to traffic. These recommendations were based upon findings which showed that one of the panel systems on the northern rail of the Liliendaal Bridge demonstrated signs of imminent failure.
“In particular, one of the panels in the system had been detached, rendering the system structurally unstable. Additionally, a section of the northern carriageway of the bridge also experienced serviceability failure, demonstrated by excessive deflection.”
An additional inspection was subsequently carried out by the MPI Team and the engineers concurred with the initial assessment. While works had been slated to commence on the bridge on March 6, 2017, the construction was pushed up due to its urgency. These works, to the tune of $89M, will see the bridge being converted to a pre-stressed concrete structure over the next four months.
The Ministry’s team has given its assurance that a timely closure will be coordinated with the contracting company, H. Nauth & Sons Civil Engineering Contractors, to facilitate the commencement of the road works while negating any traffic hazards.

More in this category

Sports

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Mar 04, 2017

St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Jason Mohammed hit a maiden One-Day International half-century and Jonathan Carter gathered his third but West Indies failed to come to grips with a challenging run...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation …Western Tigers pocket 2.0M as top four clubs rewarded

STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation...

Mar 04, 2017

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery Expertise

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery...

Mar 04, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League …Upper Demerara Combine & Highway Combine District clash on Tuesday

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League...

Mar 04, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Competition…Could Police contain Tigers lethal strike force? G/town battle Linden in third place playoff

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout...

Mar 04, 2017

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club President

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club...

Mar 04, 2017

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Mar 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch