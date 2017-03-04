Works commence on Liliendaal Bridge

Latest update March 4th, 2017 12:55 AM
The current works being executed on the Liliendaal Bridge, East Coast Demerara came following recommendations by two inspection teams.
According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the recommendations came
from both the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) Inspection Team and engineers attached with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI).
In its recommendation, the DHB Team said that the Liliendaal Bridge should be immediately be closed to traffic. These recommendations were based upon findings which showed that one of the panel systems on the northern rail of the Liliendaal Bridge demonstrated signs of imminent failure.
“In particular, one of the panels in the system had been detached, rendering the system structurally unstable. Additionally, a section of the northern carriageway of the bridge also experienced serviceability failure, demonstrated by excessive deflection.”
An additional inspection was subsequently carried out by the MPI Team and the engineers concurred with the initial assessment. While works had been slated to commence on the bridge on March 6, 2017, the construction was pushed up due to its urgency. These works, to the tune of $89M, will see the bridge being converted to a pre-stressed concrete structure over the next four months.
The Ministry’s team has given its assurance that a timely closure will be coordinated with the contracting company, H. Nauth & Sons Civil Engineering Contractors, to facilitate the commencement of the road works while negating any traffic hazards.
Mar 04, 2017St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Jason Mohammed hit a maiden One-Day International half-century and Jonathan Carter gathered his third but West Indies failed to come to grips with a challenging run...
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
I first read it in Demerara Waves. Then I checked with Suraj Narine who covered the AFC press conference for Kaieteur... more
The decision of the Ministry of Housing to construct townhouses and duplexes is an indication of the level of stifled... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more