Latest update March 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wiltshire collaborates with GT Sports Bar for Domino tournament

Mar 04, 2017 Sports 0

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire in collaboration with Good Times Sports Bar of Middle Street, Pouderoyen has organised a one-week Competition scheduled

Tournament Organiser Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire (right) receives one of the prizes from GDA President Faye Joseph recently.

to commence on Monday and end the following Monday, at the Dynasty Sports Club.
According to a release from the Organisers, over $300,000 in prizes and trophies will be up for grabs and teams countrywide could register to participate in the tournament. The release added that a registration fee of $12,000 is being asked for from each team and it must be paid in full before the start of play.
Player of the finals will receive $5,000 with one re-entry and all prizes are guaranteed. The winning team is set to receive $175,000 and a trophy, while runner-up and third place team will take home $75,000 and $30,000 respectively.
All Guyana National Domino Association rules will be in effect and the finals will be played at the Good Times Domino Club, Pouderoyen. Music by Stitchie One Man Band and Bar-b-Cue and drinks will be on sale.
Interested teams could contact Wiltshire on tele#665-5855 or David on #696-1851 for more information.

More in this category

Sports

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Mar 04, 2017

St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Jason Mohammed hit a maiden One-Day International half-century and Jonathan Carter gathered his third but West Indies failed to come to grips with a challenging run...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation …Western Tigers pocket 2.0M as top four clubs rewarded

STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation...

Mar 04, 2017

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery Expertise

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery...

Mar 04, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League …Upper Demerara Combine & Highway Combine District clash on Tuesday

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League...

Mar 04, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Competition…Could Police contain Tigers lethal strike force? G/town battle Linden in third place playoff

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout...

Mar 04, 2017

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club President

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club...

Mar 04, 2017

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Mar 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch