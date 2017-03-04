Wiltshire collaborates with GT Sports Bar for Domino tournament

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire in collaboration with Good Times Sports Bar of Middle Street, Pouderoyen has organised a one-week Competition scheduled

to commence on Monday and end the following Monday, at the Dynasty Sports Club.

According to a release from the Organisers, over $300,000 in prizes and trophies will be up for grabs and teams countrywide could register to participate in the tournament. The release added that a registration fee of $12,000 is being asked for from each team and it must be paid in full before the start of play.

Player of the finals will receive $5,000 with one re-entry and all prizes are guaranteed. The winning team is set to receive $175,000 and a trophy, while runner-up and third place team will take home $75,000 and $30,000 respectively.

All Guyana National Domino Association rules will be in effect and the finals will be played at the Good Times Domino Club, Pouderoyen. Music by Stitchie One Man Band and Bar-b-Cue and drinks will be on sale.

Interested teams could contact Wiltshire on tele#665-5855 or David on #696-1851 for more information.