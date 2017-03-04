STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation …Western Tigers pocket 2.0M as top four clubs rewarded

Over four million dollars in prize monies and trophies were yesterday morning handed out to the top four clubs and outstanding individuals emerging from the 2016/17 edition of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out competition

which had involved clubs from five of the Guyana Football Federation affiliates.

Making a clean sweep of the top four spots was the Georgetown Football Association which saw Western Tigers wining the top prize of 2 Million dollars along with the Most Valuable Player and Best Goalkeeper accolades which went to Phillip Rowley and Troy Carrington, respectively.

Santos FC which lost the final 0-3 walked away with 1 Million dollars, the Guyana Police Force Football Club received $500,000 as the third place winner whilst club member Quincy Holder ended as the Highest Goal Scorer with 6 goals and was duly recognized. Riddim Squad which lost the third place match-up 1-2 collected $300,000.

Handing over the prizes was Ansa McAl’s Stag Brand Assistant Keon Persaud who congratulated the teams for their efforts during the competition which also saw teams from Berbice, East Demerara, East Bank and West Demerara contesting.

Western Tigers Head Coach Calvin Allen in receiving the champion’s cheque credited the teams win to hard work and team spirit.

”I think that Western Tigers always have a talented bunch of players, more so young players and with the blend of the Phillip Rowley’s, Ryan Adolph and the other senior guys around is just about getting the group to work together and a bit harder. I think they were a bit relaxed and took things for granted but are now working hard.”

Allen, who took over the head technical position at the club last July, noted that they players work very hard each session, day in, day out.

”There are a few things that we have implemented that has probably changed the fortunes of the team and the administration of the club has been doing a great job also.”

Western Tigers Allen further informed now boasts a revamped and structured youth programme.

”So far I think we have done a marvelous job, we’ve got about 50 to 60 youngsters coming out to the ground on any given day and the female programme we’re focused a lot on. We have females from the age of five, six to about 15 year-old. So it’s a very young female group and we are hoping to mold them into a very strong and competitive group and hopefully a good group for Guyana.”