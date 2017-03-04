Latest update March 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Security cameras record man torching Berbice businessman's vehicles

Police in ‘B’ Division are hunting for a lone arsonist who set fire to two vehicles belonging to Berbice businessman Feroze Mohammed during the wee hours yesterday. According to reports received, the incident occurred around 02:30hrs at Mohammed’s supermarket at Main and Pope Streets, New Amsterdam.
Mohammed was at home with his wife, daughter and his parents when they were awoken by shouts of fire from the security guard.
Upon responding, the owner, who was awake watching movies at the time, saw both of his vehicles engulfed in flames. The man quickly removed the vehicles from under the shed where they were parked in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby gas bottles and the building.
The vehicles, valued at an estimated US$70,000, were damaged beyond repair.
It was disclosed that fire tenders responded 30 minutes after they were summoned but it was too late to save the vehicles.
Surveillance footage captured the perpetrator dressed in a white shirt, blue pants and a white hat carrying a white bottle containing what is believed to be a flammable fluid, suspected to be gasoline.
It was shown that the suspect threw some of the liquid on the man’s Toyota Camry (PNN 2263) and his Prado Land Cruiser (PKK 2035). The suspect then used a lighter to ignite the substance and made good his escape.
It was then that the security guard awoke and alerted the businessman.
According to sources close to the investigation, the police are looking at one suspect said to be the main culprit behind the act.
Although the family remains tightlipped about the incident, this was not the first attack on Mohammed. In October 2015, bandits attempted to torch the businessman’s gas station but were thwarted.
Investigations are ongoing.

