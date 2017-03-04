Ross’ contract as Giftland Mall Ambassador extended for 5th year

Latest update March 4th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Giftland Mall has renewed its contract agreement Guyanese international Bodybuilder Hugh Ross as an Ambassador for Giftland yesterday at their modern East Coast Demerara facility for a fifth consecutive year.
Ross, currently Guyana’s most successful and recognised bodybuilder and an outstanding athlete and in 2015 won the National Amateur Body Builders Association (NABBA) Masters Over-50 competition.
The 2012 and 2014 Mr Universe / Masters champion told the gathering that hard work and determination will lead to success and encouraged the youths present at yesterday’s function to try hard to achieve their goals, reminding them that if they fail the first time they must try harder the next time.
Mr. Roy Beepat, Chairman of the Giftland Mall expressed his appreciation to Ross stating that he is pleased to partner once more with Ross who is a role model in Sports.
Mar 04, 2017St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Jason Mohammed hit a maiden One-Day International half-century and Jonathan Carter gathered his third but West Indies failed to come to grips with a challenging run...
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
I first read it in Demerara Waves. Then I checked with Suraj Narine who covered the AFC press conference for Kaieteur... more
The decision of the Ministry of Housing to construct townhouses and duplexes is an indication of the level of stifled... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more