Ross’ contract as Giftland Mall Ambassador extended for 5th year

The Giftland Mall has renewed its contract agreement Guyanese international Bodybuilder Hugh Ross as an Ambassador for Giftland yesterday at their modern East Coast Demerara facility for a fifth consecutive year.

Ross, currently Guyana’s most successful and recognised bodybuilder and an outstanding athlete and in 2015 won the National Amateur Body Builders Association (NABBA) Masters Over-50 competition.

The 2012 and 2014 Mr Universe / Masters champion told the gathering that hard work and determination will lead to success and encouraged the youths present at yesterday’s function to try hard to achieve their goals, reminding them that if they fail the first time they must try harder the next time.

Mr. Roy Beepat, Chairman of the Giftland Mall expressed his appreciation to Ross stating that he is pleased to partner once more with Ross who is a role model in Sports.