Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition…Another weekend of exciting action commences today

Another weekend of exciting action is anticipated when play in the Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Four matches will highlight today’s schedule with Sir Leon Lessons and Brickdam Secondary engagement, being among the feature clashes, former champs St. George’s collision against Queen’s College is the headliner for tomorrow’s fixtures.

The fixtures for today and tomorrow are seen below:

11:00 hrs Christ Church Secondary v/s Queenstown Secondary

12:30 hrs South Ruimveldt Secondary v/s Cummings Lodge Secondary

14:00 hrs Sir Leon Lessons v/s Brickdam Secondary School

15:30 hrs Richard Ishmael Secondary v/s Carmel Secondary School

On Sunday:

11:00 hrs North Georgetown Secondary v/s School of the Nations

12:30 hrs Dolphin Secondary v/s Central High School

14:00 hrs Mae’s Secondary v/s Tutorial Secondary

15:30 hrs Queen’s College v/s St. George’s Secondary