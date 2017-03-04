Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition…Another weekend of exciting action commences today

Latest update March 4th, 2017 12:55 AM
Another weekend of exciting action is anticipated when play in the Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Four matches will highlight today’s schedule with Sir Leon Lessons and Brickdam Secondary engagement, being among the feature clashes, former champs St. George’s collision against Queen’s College is the headliner for tomorrow’s fixtures.
The fixtures for today and tomorrow are seen below:
11:00 hrs Christ Church Secondary v/s Queenstown Secondary
12:30 hrs South Ruimveldt Secondary v/s Cummings Lodge Secondary
14:00 hrs Sir Leon Lessons v/s Brickdam Secondary School
15:30 hrs Richard Ishmael Secondary v/s Carmel Secondary School
On Sunday:
11:00 hrs North Georgetown Secondary v/s School of the Nations
12:30 hrs Dolphin Secondary v/s Central High School
14:00 hrs Mae’s Secondary v/s Tutorial Secondary
15:30 hrs Queen’s College v/s St. George’s Secondary
Mar 04, 2017St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Jason Mohammed hit a maiden One-Day International half-century and Jonathan Carter gathered his third but West Indies failed to come to grips with a challenging run...
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
Mar 04, 2017
I first read it in Demerara Waves. Then I checked with Suraj Narine who covered the AFC press conference for Kaieteur... more
The decision of the Ministry of Housing to construct townhouses and duplexes is an indication of the level of stifled... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more