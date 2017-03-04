Latest update March 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition…Another weekend of exciting action commences today

Mar 04, 2017 Sports 0

Another weekend of exciting action is anticipated when play in the Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Players battle for ball possession in one of the matches in this year’s Competition.

Four matches will highlight today’s schedule with Sir Leon Lessons and Brickdam Secondary engagement, being among the feature clashes, former champs St. George’s collision against Queen’s College is the headliner for tomorrow’s fixtures.
The fixtures for today and tomorrow are seen below:
11:00 hrs Christ Church Secondary v/s Queenstown Secondary
12:30 hrs South Ruimveldt Secondary v/s Cummings Lodge Secondary
14:00 hrs Sir Leon Lessons v/s Brickdam Secondary School
15:30 hrs Richard Ishmael Secondary v/s Carmel Secondary School
On Sunday:
11:00 hrs North Georgetown Secondary v/s School of the Nations
12:30 hrs Dolphin Secondary v/s Central High School
14:00 hrs Mae’s Secondary v/s Tutorial Secondary
15:30 hrs Queen’s College v/s St. George’s Secondary

More in this category

Sports

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Mar 04, 2017

St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Jason Mohammed hit a maiden One-Day International half-century and Jonathan Carter gathered his third but West Indies failed to come to grips with a challenging run...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation …Western Tigers pocket 2.0M as top four clubs rewarded

STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation...

Mar 04, 2017

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery Expertise

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery...

Mar 04, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League …Upper Demerara Combine & Highway Combine District clash on Tuesday

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League...

Mar 04, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Competition…Could Police contain Tigers lethal strike force? G/town battle Linden in third place playoff

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout...

Mar 04, 2017

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club President

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club...

Mar 04, 2017

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Mar 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch