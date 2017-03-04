Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club President

Orrin Waldron Lindo was elected President of the Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club of Mahaica when the organisation held its Annual General Meeting and elections recently at Maxis Gravesande residence.

Peter Wilson will serve as First Vice President and Mayon Hunte, Second Vice President. Andel Northe was elected Secretary, Alfred Maxie Gravesande Treasurer, Allison Todd Assistant Secretary/Treasurer and Daniel Richmond, Public Relations Officer.

Meanwhile, Team Red chalked up 66 games to win the club’s dominoes competition which was held prior to the elections. Team White finished second on 62 games and Team Blue third with 59.

Andel Northe made the maximum 18 games for the winner while Daniel Richmond contributed 15. Michael Bristol scored 15 and Joseph Lynch 13 for Team Red while Orrin Waldron made the maximum 18 games for Team Blue, Morris Breeze assisted with 15.

In a brief remarks following the elections PRO Richmond commended the newly elected executive for taking up the challenge and urged them to organise the sport on a regular basis in the area.