Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Competition…Could Police contain Tigers lethal strike force? G/town battle Linden in third place playoff

By Rawle Welch

Tonight, football fans from near and far are expected to trek down to the Georgetown Football

Club ground to witness the highly-anticipated clash between favourites Western Tigers and the Guyana Police Force in the final of this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Competition.

The occasion will mark the end of the month-plus competition which saw sixteen teams take to the starting line in what the organisers Petra Organisation deemed as another step towards improving the standard of the sport locally.

However, just before the final, the playoff for third place between Georgetown’s Santos and Linden’s Winners Connection could provide the incentive for a riveting night of action. This encounter will definitely ignite the long standing rivalry between the two communities that has a long history with bragging rights the usual focus of attention.

The battle for the championship trophy and first prize promises to provide end to end action since both teams are very strong offensively, but the Tigers hold the edge in this department with their marquee player Devon Millington, the most destructive force among the two teams.

Millington is coming off a superb semi-final performance after burying a hat-trick to relegate Santos to the third place playoff and he must be feeling confident of duplicating that feat against the Police.

Tigers mid-field ace Hubert Pedro is another player playing with supreme confidence and his work rate in the middle has been exemplary and with telling effect. Then there is Andrew Murray Jnr, another

player with immense talent and one who could also be a match winner so there is where the edge goes to the Tigers.

Linden Picketts and Joshua Britton complete an offensive collection that may prove too lethal for the Lawmen to contain. Police has definitely been the surprise team by anyone’s calculation so the Tigers should heed advice and not underestimate them.

They’ve shown consistent form throughout the competition and has made it this far so uppermost on their minds is to go all the way. Captain Dwain Jacobs has performed as a leader and his recent form suggest that he is in no mood to play second fiddle to the Tigers.

What more could be said of their leading marksman Quincy Holder, who has delivered when needed so he too could be thinking of another big performance on the big stage, a place he seems to relish very much.

Junior Gordon and Lerone Charles, both were on the score sheet in their semi final encounter against Winners Connection and they too must be eager to show the fans that their success was no fluke.

What is certain is the fact that both teams will be ready to treat the fans to a sizzling night of football. In the showdown for third place, Santos, who will be enjoying home court advantage, must be favoured to claim the third prize, but this will not be given without a fight so another fascinating battle is in the making.

Players such as O’Kenie Fraser, Ryan October, Keith Caines, Job Caesar, Dominique Bobb and Orin Yarde will form the core of Santos’s pursuit of goals and ultimate victory. The evergreen Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens is Winners Connection’s talisman and a player who relishes the spotlight and this kind of scenario so watch out for his offensive raids to get his team the win.

His support will no doubt come from the likes of Rene Gibbons, Gary Thompson, Sedrick Hunte and Allon Garrett. The winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively and trophies.