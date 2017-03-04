Latest update March 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery Expertise

Mar 04, 2017

The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation / Archery Guyana recently collaborated with Mr. John Annel of the Barbados Archery Association (BAA) who visited Guyana for a short period. Mr. Annel, who is a member athlete of

Mr. John Annel giving Archery technique tips to members at the National Gymnasium.

World Archery Barbados and past-President of the BAA and Level 2 Coach was very happy to share his archery expertise with the members of Archery Guyana, in order to help raise the standard in Guyana.
He was welcomed by Archery Guyana’s Task Force Chairman Mr. Nicholas Hing and committee members at a Meeting at the Sleep-In Hotel, after which he presented the Club with an archery training DVD and tools to further the development of Archery Training Programmes.
He subsequently held two training sessions, one indoor at National Gymnasium and one outdoor session at Carifesta Sports Complex Ground, where he assessed each member individually on various aspects of form or technique that needed to improved on.
Annel was excited to try out Archery Guyana members-made PVC Training Bows which he had never seen or used before and was duly impressed. The federation wishes to thank Mr. Annel and its sister Caribbean association for the support rendered and for helping Guyana develop this Olympic sports training and developmental programme.

