GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League …Upper Demerara Combine & Highway Combine District clash on Tuesday

The 2016/2017 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society/ Ministry

Of Education/National Secondary Schools League (GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL) is set to advance to the Combine school’s stage which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Upper Demerara Combine will face the Highway Combine District from 09:30hrs at the Bayroc ground in Mackenzie, Linden in a 50-over contest.

The Combine Schools teams are being assembled by the Selection Committee of the National Secondary Schools’ Cricket League and should be made up of the outstanding players during the National Inter-Secondary 30-over tournament which is at the National Semi-finals stage.

According to the TDO of the GCB, former Test Pacer Colin Stuart, players who demonstrated good promise and has outstanding performances will be earmarked for training and District representation. He added that at the completion of the first phase, teams in the second phase will compete for the National Combined district Trophy.

On Wednesday Mahaica Combine will play Mahaicony Combine at the Fairfield ground on the East Coast of Demerara. On Thursday, Upper Demerara-Highway District will battle East Bank Demerara Combine to select the Upper Demerara / East Bank Combine District to face West Demerara Combine.

After Wednesday’s match at Fairfield, a Mahaica/Mahaicony Combine District team will be picked to oppose the East Coast Demerara District Team on Friday March 10, at Fairfield.

Six districts have already selected their squads:

East Coast Demerara: Rajendra Singh, David Wilson (President’s College), Himnauth Dindyal, Mark

Ramada, Yogendra Samaroo, Edmond Pearson (Enterprise Primary), Pradesh Balkishun (Bladen Hall Multilateral), Andrews Samaroo, Cummings Lodge, Ronaldo Basdeo, Davanand Khemraj(Cummings Lodge), Chandrapaul Ramraj (Annandale Secondary), Kemroy Brown (Buxton Secondary), Diquan France (Lusignan Secondary),Khemraj Panaram, Daniel Motoo, Asif Sammy, Tameshwar Permaul( Institute Of Business Education -IBE) and Rafeek Azeez (Enterprise Primary Top).

Highway Combine Team : Alden Kattow, Keon Kattow, Mark Clenkin, Mickey Ferreira, Mark Ferreira, Attoffio Bernard, Kevin Ferreira, Joshua Sandwell, Elymos Williams, Guby Dundas, Tino Simon, Bryan Ferreira, Keanu Simon) (St Cuthbert Mission), Rendell Yearwood, Joseph Defreitas (Dora Secondary).

Upper Demerara Combine Team: Romario Rajmangal (Private School Combine), Ezekiel Isaacs, Romel Ross, Bryan Culpepper, Shemroy Woode, Omar Tollard (Harmony Secondary), Linden Griffith, Jonathan Copeland, Sham Samuel, Odwyn Baird, Neil Corbin (Wisburg Secondary), Vashon Browne, Jason Fung-Kee-Fung, Immanuel Larase (Linden Foundation), Raheem Augus, Shamar Charmon (McKenzie High).

West Coast Demerara: Desroi Hyman, Kevin latchu, Reyaz Khan, Andre Seepersaud, Rajesh Budhram,

Ajita Persaud, Parmanand Prabudyal, Waylon Renville, Rajesh Budhram, Vishal Nandram, Jeetendra Ghisiawan, Sajio Mustapha, Shafeek Mohamed, Lachlan Seeram.

West Bank Demerara: Aaron Seeprasad, Aftab Basir, Hemraj Persaud, Wazim Rahaman, Ryan Seecharan, Parmanand Gomitiparsad, Denish Persaud, Joel Thomas, Satesh Basdeo, Mark Wong, Keith Boyce, Kurt John, Collis Rimple.

East Bank Demerara: Ridge Rajaram, Leron Crawford, Neeraj Khan, Romel Rajaram, Ronaldo Blair, John Blair (Soesdyke Secondary), Sachin Lim, Alex Arvinda, John Pillay, Davendra Sankarsingh, Mahendra Ramjet, Joshua Jones (Camille’s Institute), Orlando Ghisrwan, Jonathan Jagdeo, Jamal Scott, Levi Kattow, Jermaine Benjamin, Lallbachan Arjune(Friendship Secondary), Leonard Thomas (Xenon Academy), Mavendra Dindyal, Mark Fredricks, Akeem Hendricks, Joel Craig, Anil Singh, Phillip Mcturk, Romario Persaud, Brendan Teixeira (Diamond Secondary), Shoaib Roop(Covent Garden Secondary), Jermaine Scott, Shaquille Thuesdec, Ram Mangar, Clemet Nerleihal (Houston Secondary).