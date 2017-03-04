De Coalition got people saying a new prayer

There is a saying in one of de good books that ‘De Lord Is My Shepherd, I shall not want’. It mean that de Lord will give you everything. You don’t have to hurt you head, you don’t have to worry.

Guyanese use to go to church and learn de same thing. Dem boys been by de cathedral last week when dem hear wha sound like ‘De Lord is my Shepherd.”. Is when dem listen dem realize de people were saying Granger is my Shepherd I shall not want. He leadeth me beside high taxes, parking meter fee and VAT on electricity and water.

He leadeth me to de path of unemployment for his party’s sake. Even though I shall bear more hunger for no money is wid me he anointed my income taxes and my expenses runneth over.

Surely, poverty and hardship will follow me all de days of my life and I shall live in de house of my parents forever and ever. Bless de coalition govt. Amen.”

But Soulja Bai respond to dem that a tree doesn’t bother about flowers that fall. It always making new flowers blossom. Life is not about what we lost; it’s about what we can still grow. He seh de coalition teach him that.

And while he talking Travis Chase talking, too. He write pun Facebook how people trying to stop him from talking. All because three people seh how he, Travis Chase blackmailing dem parents who children was caught in a sex video scandal. De three people seh how dem write to Soulja Bai, Rum Jattan, de police and de Greene one name Ann.

Dem boys seh all who claim that de boy blackmailing people should contact de waterfalls paper. If dem don’t do this by next week then it mean dem lying pun de boy.

Travis can contact de Waterfalls paper too because dem boys believe in justice.

Talk half and hope Travis got enough money to bail heself.