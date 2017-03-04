Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Canal Number Two Sports Club of West Bank Demerara will be hosting a T20 tournament today starting at 11:00hrs. Rising Star, Sawpit SC, Malvern SC and Cultural CC are the teams set to battle for supremacy.

Among the players expected to be on show are Anthony Ifill, Kheshram Seyhodan, Chabiraj Ramcharran, Elroy Fernandes, Marvin Chung, Mohamed Khan, Anthony Ifill and Peter Persaud.

A release from the club stated that most of the grounds in the area not in playable condition so they try to accommodate all the teams on a weekly basis which is the reason for them (host club) having to sit out of the competition.