Latest update March 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boy, 15, positively ID’d as suspect in murder of Top Cop’s brother

Mar 04, 2017 News 0

– Was charged in 2014 for causing grievous bodily harm
A 15-year-old boy has been positively identified as the person who murdered Haymant Persaud, the brother of the Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud, two Sundays ago at the Stabroek Market, Georgetown.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned.
Kaieteur News understands that the teen was picked up from his Sophia home after police received information from vendors at the market.
The school drop-out, who was charged in 2014 for causing grievous bodily harm to a student, was placed on an identification parade where he was identified as the person who stabbed Haymant Persaud.
Sources claimed that the teenager denied being involved in the murder. However, reports are that his mother told the police that she had seen him with a large sum of money, but had no idea where he had gotten it from.
The teenager usually hangs out in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market.
Several days after Persaud was murdered and his body was at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s mortuary, the Police Force’s Public Relations Office issued a photograph seeking the public’s help in identifying the man. It was subsequently revealed that the victim was the brother of the police commissioner, who relatives thought had gone to work on sea when they didn’t see him around.
The victim resided at Affiance, Essequibo Coast.

More in this category

Sports

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Windies fizzle in opener despite Mohammed, Carter fifties

Mar 04, 2017

St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Jason Mohammed hit a maiden One-Day International half-century and Jonathan Carter gathered his third but West Indies failed to come to grips with a challenging run...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation …Western Tigers pocket 2.0M as top four clubs rewarded

STAG Nations Cup 2016/17 Presentation...

Mar 04, 2017

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery Expertise

GSSF/Archery Guyana Benefits From More Archery...

Mar 04, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League …Upper Demerara Combine & Highway Combine District clash on Tuesday

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Combined Schools League...

Mar 04, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Competition…Could Police contain Tigers lethal strike force? G/town battle Linden in third place playoff

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout...

Mar 04, 2017

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club President

Lindo is Jonestown/Handenveldt Dominoes Club...

Mar 04, 2017

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Canal Number Two SC T20 on today

Mar 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch