Boy, 15, positively ID’d as suspect in murder of Top Cop’s brother

– Was charged in 2014 for causing grievous bodily harm

A 15-year-old boy has been positively identified as the person who murdered Haymant Persaud, the brother of the Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud, two Sundays ago at the Stabroek Market, Georgetown.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned.

Kaieteur News understands that the teen was picked up from his Sophia home after police received information from vendors at the market.

The school drop-out, who was charged in 2014 for causing grievous bodily harm to a student, was placed on an identification parade where he was identified as the person who stabbed Haymant Persaud.

Sources claimed that the teenager denied being involved in the murder. However, reports are that his mother told the police that she had seen him with a large sum of money, but had no idea where he had gotten it from.

The teenager usually hangs out in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market.

Several days after Persaud was murdered and his body was at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s mortuary, the Police Force’s Public Relations Office issued a photograph seeking the public’s help in identifying the man. It was subsequently revealed that the victim was the brother of the police commissioner, who relatives thought had gone to work on sea when they didn’t see him around.

The victim resided at Affiance, Essequibo Coast.