Top players on show as GCF stages Trophy Stall FIDE Rated Rapid Chess tourney

The executives of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) continue to put the modalities

in place for a successful Annual General Meeting (AGM) later in the year but the incumbency continues to address the development of its affiliates when it hosts a one day FIDE Rapid Chess tournament at the National Resource Center, Woolford Avenue, Thomasland, Georgetown, tomorrow morning.

Yesterday morning, President of the GCF, Irshad Mohamed visited Trophy Stall (Bourda Market) and endorsed the sponsorship deal while receiving one of the trophies from daughter of the proprietor, Emma Sunich Hussain. The latter individual said that her firm was delighted to continue offering support to the GCF since she noted that it assisted in keeping young people in check from deviancy.

Mr. Mohamed acknowledged the support of his benefactor and urged the public to continue offering its support so that the circle would remain intact.

Activities are held in collaboration with the Trophy Stall and consist of seven (7) rounds. Registration starts at 12 noon and the first pawn will be moved at 13:00 hrs. A registration fee of $1000 for seniors and $500 for juniors will be charged. Persons interested in additional details may contact Irshad Mohamed (664-1650) or Ronuel Greenidge (657-7543).