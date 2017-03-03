Sixteen teams learn their fate at Bahamas 2017 draw

Latest update March 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
The Official Draw for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, which will be played in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, between 27 April and 7 May 2017, took place on Tuesday at the Hotel Atlantis in Nassau.
The draw revealed hosts Bahamas will meet Switzerland, Ecuador and Senegal in Group A.
Arguably the most intriguing quartet of teams is in Group D, where four-time champions Brazil were drawn alongside 2015 runners-up Tahiti, European champions Poland and a yet-to-be-determined AFC opponent.
The draw ceremony was held in the special presence of the Rt. Hon. Perry Gladstone Christie, Prime Minister Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Assisting in the draw ceremony were FIFA Legend Emerson, former midfielder for Brazil’s national football team and the Miss Bahamas Universe 2016 Cherell Williamson.
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 Official Draw:
Group A Group B Group C Group D
Bahamas Nigeria AFC 2 Brazil
Switzerland Italy Paraguay Tahiti
Ecuador AFC 1 Portugal AFC 3
Senegal Mexico Panama Poland
