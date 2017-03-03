Richard Ishmael overcome Annandale Secondary

Richard Ishmael Secondary defeated Annandale Secondary by ten wickets when the Forbes Burnham Foundation schools Windball tournament continued recently at the National Gymnasium.

Playing in the female category Annandale Secondary batted first and scored 119-2 with Shonika Edwards scoring 54 and Ailia George 43. Richard Ishmael responded with 120 without lost. Flavia Marcedo struck 56, while Precious Scipio made 35.

Diamond Secondary beat Leonora Secondary by 34 runs. Diamond secondary took first strike and got to 116-2. Malicia Fraser scored 38 while Asheanna Alli and Naueta Sukhu got 34 each. Leonora Secondary replied with 82-3. H Adams got 37 and Stefanie Romnarin 33.

St. John’s College beat Christ Church by eight wickets. Batting first, Christ Church mustered 80-1. Bibi Mohamed hit 48 and Keiara Phillips 31.

Saint John’s College responded with 82-2. Deekola Douglas scored while Maria Urquart made 20.

Carmel Secondary overcame Xenon Academy by 62 runs. Carmel Secondary rattled up 136-1 taking first knock. Indera Amardeo stroked 78 (11x6s) while Sonia Abrams contributed 48. Xenon Academy were restricted to 74-3 in reply. Sanyra Ganesh made 21.

Mae’s got the better of Friendship Secondary by 88 runs. Mae’s batted first and posted151 without lost. A. Gentle slammed 92 (14×6) while C. Pearson assisted with 34. Friendship were limited to 63-5 in reply. Aaliyah Gordon and Akiesha Dalton got 23 and 16 respectively.