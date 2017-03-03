Parking meter fiasco…Movement calls on Minister to step-up and take responsibility

The Movement against Parking Meters (MAPM) has chosen a new angle in its effort to have the parking meter contract rescinded, whereby the members are now calling on the Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan to step-up

and accept responsibility for the project.

Members of the movement believe that the nation’s leaders, particularly Bulkan, should provide a solution to the problem which they would have created. Bulkan is being targeted specifically since he was the government Minister who would have signed the parking meter by-laws.

Despite taking this new angle, the position of the group has not changed as they are maintaining that the contract should be revoked in its entirety. To spread its message, one of the members said that currently the group is doing a number of awareness and public relations exercises.

She said that what was realised by the group is that a lot of people still do not understand the seriousness of the matter and its implications.

“What we found is that we need to do a lot of education and awareness. A lot of people don’t understand exactly what this (parking meter project) entails and what a dangerous precedent it actually sets for the city, and the fact of how much is sold out via this contract.”

The MAPM member said that the ‘selling out’ of the city goes beyond the 20 per cent for the Georgetown Mayor and City Council and 80 per cent for Smart City Solutions (SCS) arrangement.

“It’s not just collecting revenue, but it gives them (SCS) an option to get into other areas of businesses including other parking arrangements and we don’t even know if it could open up other avenues for them to get in.”

She said that the movement firmly believes that the city belongs to Guyana and there are other systems which can be developed to generate revenue.

“If the City Hall would just sit down and consult with citizens you’ll see there are many ideas. The Private Sector Commission had already given an idea where they can get $300M per annum and there are many other ideas floating around.”

According to the woman, the true definition of consultation needs to be embraced, whereby persons are given all the facts, and they become part of the decision-making process, and any deviation from that would simply be an information-sharing session.

Yesterday marked the fifth protest organised by the MAPM. The previous demonstrations were silent protests, however, the crowd which gathered opposite City Hall on Regent Street yesterday was more animated, as they were accompanied by the now popular “parking meter song” sung by Dave Martins called “Postpone”.

A number of persons tramped behind a music cart singing the song, expressing their objection to the parking meter project, and describing it as being burdensome on the average Guyanese.