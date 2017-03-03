Latest update March 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

NSC MASH BADMINTON TOURNAMENT DAY 1

Mar 03, 2017

The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) National Sports Commission Mashramani

Avinash Odit battles Javid Rahaman during a thrilling three setter.

Badminton Tournament opened Wednesday March 01, 2017 at the National Gymnasium. The Tournament, which comprises of The Men’s and Ladies Open Singles, which will conclude today, and then followed tomorrow from 10:00am to 2:00pm with the Under-11, 13 & 15 Boys and Girls singles features several outstanding junior players.
The GBA would like to thank Mr. Christopher Jones (Director of Sports) and the NSC for making this tournament possible.
Results from day 1 show:
Open Men’s Singles First Rounds:
Marlon Chung defeated Lakshman Das: 21-9, 21-15
Darrell Carpenay defeated Tyrese Jeffrey: 21-14, 9-21, 21-15
Gokarn Ramdhani defeated Sekhar Mallampati: 21-13, 21-10
Open Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals:
Nicholas Ali defeated Marlon Chung: 21-14, 21-6
Jonathan Mangra defeated Gokarn Ramdhani: 21-11, 21-7

Nicholas Ali and Marlon Chung in action.

Avinash Odit defeated Javed Rahaman : 26-24, 16-21, 21-19 in a trilling three setter
Open Ladies Singles Round Robin:
Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Ayanna Watson: 21-9, 21-11
Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Emelia Ramdhani: 21-12, 21-12
Greer Jackson defeated Pricilla Moore: 21-10, 21-8
Greer Jackson defeated Emelia Ramdhani: 21-11, 21-10
Pricilla Moore defeated Ayanna Watson: 21-15, 21-10
The action continues today from 5:30pm with the remaining Quarter-Final Match between Ronald Chang Yuen and Darrel Carpenay and then Semi-Finals & Finals.

