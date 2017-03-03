MPs find drug shortages still plaguing N/A Hospital

– Materials Management Unit deemed source of problem

A team comprising Junior Minister of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings, Junior

Minister of Indigenous Affairs Valerie Garrido Lowe, Members of the Opposition and leader of the Committee Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, amongst other officials, yesterday paid a visit to the New Amsterdam Hospital, on a mandate as a Parliamentary Sectoral Social Services Committee, to examine the operational procedures and performance of the New Amsterdam Hospital.

One of the main concerns raised during the visit was the shortage of basic medication that has been an ongoing issue for months.

Medication for Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases such as diabetes and hypertension etc., were short from the hospital, and these deficiencies were highlighted by Doctors of the institution and also patients. When questioned, Director of Health in the Region, Jevaughn Stephens along with the CEO of the hospital, Colin Bynoe, defended the shortage as a supplier issue once again.

Pharmacist Gregory Ceres related that there is a procedure that has to be completed before the medication is brought to the hospital for use. He explained that the information is sent to the Materials Management Unit (MMU), then the drugs are packed and sent back to the region. It is then checked off, and a “nil and short supply list” are prepared by him and handed over to the Director of Health. However, the system, which seems to be flawed with a supply issue coming from the MMU, has left a gap resulting in the constant drug shortage.

Dr. Persaud stated, “There seems to be some sort of difficulty in the demand and supply”. She also stressed that there was a communication issue that is contributing to the problem.

There were also issues raised concerning the theatres, including a shortage of anesthetics for the performance of elective surgeries that are scheduled. Over four hundred surgery cases are put on hold because of the deficiency. The Director and CEO again pointed to a supply problem from the source (MMU) which supplies to the hospital on a monthly basis.

A visit was also made to the Laboratory Departments where it was discovered that the Bio Chemistry Machine was out of order since November 2016. With that machine not functioning, many tests have to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital to be done. There was also a shortage of staff, with only three medical Technologists employed. It was also highlighted that the hospital recently lost seven staff members within a short period of time at the lab.

The Committee then questioned why the positions were not filled as yet, and whether there was public advertising to employ persons to fill the gap. A justified reason was not given for this by the CEO and the Director.

There were other minor issues unearthed at the institution. Some of the doctors also requested an emergency meeting with Dr. Cummings to ventilate their issues and challenges that are encountered on a daily basis. A visit was also paid to the maternity unit.

Dr. Cummings stressed that, “we know where the gaps are, and we have joined with a wonderful team to ensure that healthcare in the region and throughout Guyana are in line with the Ministry’s objectives”.

Dr. Persaud also underscored that more should be done for doctors at the institution, since she is happy with the level of commitment portrayed by the medical professionals. “We have to ensure that the system doesn’t fail the doctors.”

At the end of the visit, assurances were given by Dr. Persaud that a report will be prepared on what they would have encountered at the institution yesterday, followed by additional information that will be added to the findings. The committee will then write to the hospital and make the necessary recommendations. They will subsequently summon the Ministry of Public Health to provide reasons for the shortages discovered. A discussion on the way forward is expected to be held at parliament.