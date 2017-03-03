Money mean different things fuh different people

Latest update March 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
Mar 03, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Nobody like to pay money. Dem don’t want to pay fuh parking; dem don’t want pay school fees; dem don’t want pay tax. Nobody like to pay tax. Right now not even Jagdeo who implement de VAT at 16 per cent want to pay VAT at 14%.
Money got different names. In church it is called offering; ask Ten Edghill; in school it’s called fees; ask dem private school owners; in marriage it is called dowry; ask Irfaat. In divorce it is called Alimony; ask de Chat-3. When you owe someone it’s called debt. Republic Bank know bout that. When you pay de govt, is tax; ask Statia. In court it’s called a fine; ask Labba Lip Kwame.
For civil servant retirees it’s called pension; ask Hammy, Prem and Kennard.
De boss to workers is salary. Everybody at de Waterfalls paper know that. Master to subordinates is wages; ask Babbie and Jagdeo.
When you borrow from de bank is a loan; ask City Council. When you offer after a service is a tip or a fare; Irfaat and Rob de Earth know bout that good. To kidnappers is ransom. Is de same thing fuh blackmailers. Travis Chase got a reputation fuh doing that. De Berbice Bridge people also know that, but not as good as Travis Chase.
When it is illegally received in de name of service, is a bribe.
Jagdeo is de King fuh tekking or accepting.
Talk half and tell dem boys what you call it when a husband gives it to his wife.
