Money mean different things fuh different people

Nobody like to pay money. Dem don’t want to pay fuh parking; dem don’t want pay school fees; dem don’t want pay tax. Nobody like to pay tax. Right now not even Jagdeo who implement de VAT at 16 per cent want to pay VAT at 14%.

Money got different names. In church it is called offering; ask Ten Edghill; in school it’s called fees; ask dem private school owners; in marriage it is called dowry; ask Irfaat. In divorce it is called Alimony; ask de Chat-3. When you owe someone it’s called debt. Republic Bank know bout that. When you pay de govt, is tax; ask Statia. In court it’s called a fine; ask Labba Lip Kwame.

For civil servant retirees it’s called pension; ask Hammy, Prem and Kennard.

De boss to workers is salary. Everybody at de Waterfalls paper know that. Master to subordinates is wages; ask Babbie and Jagdeo.

When you borrow from de bank is a loan; ask City Council. When you offer after a service is a tip or a fare; Irfaat and Rob de Earth know bout that good. To kidnappers is ransom. Is de same thing fuh blackmailers. Travis Chase got a reputation fuh doing that. De Berbice Bridge people also know that, but not as good as Travis Chase.

When it is illegally received in de name of service, is a bribe.

Jagdeo is de King fuh tekking or accepting.

Talk half and tell dem boys what you call it when a husband gives it to his wife.