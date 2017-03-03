Latest update March 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Money mean different things fuh different people

Mar 03, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Nobody like to pay money. Dem don’t want to pay fuh parking; dem don’t want pay school fees; dem don’t want pay tax. Nobody like to pay tax. Right now not even Jagdeo who implement de VAT at 16 per cent want to pay VAT at 14%.
Money got different names. In church it is called offering; ask Ten Edghill; in school it’s called fees; ask dem private school owners; in marriage it is called dowry; ask Irfaat. In divorce it is called Alimony; ask de Chat-3. When you owe someone it’s called debt. Republic Bank know bout that. When you pay de govt, is tax; ask Statia. In court it’s called a fine; ask Labba Lip Kwame.
For civil servant retirees it’s called pension; ask Hammy, Prem and Kennard.
De boss to workers is salary. Everybody at de Waterfalls paper know that. Master to subordinates is wages; ask Babbie and Jagdeo.
When you borrow from de bank is a loan; ask City Council. When you offer after a service is a tip or a fare; Irfaat and Rob de Earth know bout that good. To kidnappers is ransom. Is de same thing fuh blackmailers. Travis Chase got a reputation fuh doing that. De Berbice Bridge people also know that, but not as good as Travis Chase.
When it is illegally received in de name of service, is a bribe.
Jagdeo is de King fuh tekking or accepting.
Talk half and tell dem boys what you call it when a husband gives it to his wife.

More in this category

Sports

Automobile Power Products (Jailing) 250cc Motorcycle to be won

Automobile Power Products (Jailing) 250cc Motorcycle to be won

Mar 03, 2017

Lucky Patron to ride high at end of STAG Elite League By Franklin Wilson The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and one of its corporate partner, Automobile Power Products (Jailing) has announced that...
Read More
Top players on show as GCF stages Trophy Stall FIDE Rated Rapid Chess tourney

Top players on show as GCF stages Trophy Stall...

Mar 03, 2017

England in West Indies …Old rivalries renewed as Stokes prepares to face his demons

England in West Indies …Old rivalries...

Mar 03, 2017

NSC MASH BADMINTON TOURNAMENT DAY 1

NSC MASH BADMINTON TOURNAMENT DAY 1

Mar 03, 2017

George, Imlach to host 5-over Tapeball tourney

George, Imlach to host 5-over Tapeball tourney

Mar 03, 2017

Sixteen teams learn their fate at Bahamas 2017 draw

Sixteen teams learn their fate at Bahamas 2017...

Mar 03, 2017

Richard Ishmael overcome Annandale Secondary

Richard Ishmael overcome Annandale Secondary

Mar 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • ‘Bruck’ and Rebuild

    The Prime Minister of Jamaica had established, last year, a Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee after research... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch