Former City Mayor, Ranwell Jordan, among 15 named for CH&PA new board

Government has announced a 15-member Board of Directors for its all-important Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA). Among the members is former City Mayor, Ranwell Jordan.

According to the Official Gazette dated February 16, the new board will serve for a two-year period – February 1, 2017 to January 31, 2019.

The new board named includes Chaitram Harry Persaud, Anna Regina Town Council; Winifred Heywood, New Amsterdam Town Council; Ranwell Jordan, Mayor and City Council of Georgetown; Tricia Hamer, Rose Hall Town Council; Shantaram Sugrim, Corriverton Town Council; Brian Lewis, Linden Town Council; Sonia Gumbs-Luke, Environmental Protection Agency; Michael Hutson, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission and Naresh Mangar, Central Board of Health.

The other members are Egbert Carter, Dr. Mallika Mootoo, Glenyss James, Heather Martins, Thandai Mc Allister and Reverend Elsworth Williams.

The last board, headed by former City Mayor, Hamilton Green, faced an uphill task in 2015, after being established by the Coalition Government in 2015.

In addition to dealing with severe infighting, resignations and cases of corruption, the board had to deal with more than 20,000 in applications but little lands left to allocate.

The Ministry of Communities, under whose watch CH&PA now falls, has announced short term plans to build condos, duplexes and other low-cost turn-key homes for the most vulnerable who would have applied.

With billions of dollars in contracts and projects each year, CH&PA has been facing significant pressure over its spending and a number of questionable practices.