Latest update March 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ex-cop charged for murder of teen outside Rio Night Club

Mar 03, 2017 News 0

Thirty-six year-old ex-cop Lloyd Roberts called ‘Robbie’ was yesterday afternoon remanded to prison, charged with the murder of Ryan Sergeant, the 19-year-old who was shot dead in front of the Rio Night Club in Queenstown,

Remanded for murder: Lloyd Roberts called ‘Robbie’

Georgetown, last September.
The charge read that on September 26 last, Roberts of 3667 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, murdered Sergeant. The unrepresented Roberts was not required to plea to the indictable charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
According to information, Sergeant was shot and killed during a brawl between some young men outside the aforementioned night club.
The brawl is said to have initially started inside the establishment and security officials intervened and escorted the men outside the club to prevent them from disturbing the other patrons.
Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones stated that the Prosecution’s file is complete and they will be calling 31 witnesses.
When asked by the Magistrate why it took so long to charge Roberts, the Prosecutor stated that at the time they were informed by the Director of Public Prosecutions that there was not enough evidence to charge the accused and only now they have enough evidence to institute the charge against him.
Roberts was advised by the Chief Magistrate to return to court on March 10 with his Attorney to begin the paper committal proceeding because of the amount of witnesses in the case.
Prior to being slapped with this murder charge, Roberts was previously charged and remanded for illegal firearms and ammunition possession.
Roberts and two others were allegedly busted at a house in John Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, in January, after police officers raided the home and found the items.
During the raid, the ranks discovered two weapons – an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol – 80 live rounds of ammunition and several cellular phones.
Roberts pleaded not guilty to that charge and has been on remand since.
Roberts was remanded to prison on that occasion by City Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Meanwhile in 2010, Roberts was freed by a City Magistrate for the murders of Romeo DeAgrella and his son, Clint DeAgrella, who died in March 2007 at Iron Punt, North West District from multiple gunshot wounds.

More in this category

Sports

Automobile Power Products (Jailing) 250cc Motorcycle to be won

Automobile Power Products (Jailing) 250cc Motorcycle to be won

Mar 03, 2017

Lucky Patron to ride high at end of STAG Elite League By Franklin Wilson The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and one of its corporate partner, Automobile Power Products (Jailing) has announced that...
Read More
Top players on show as GCF stages Trophy Stall FIDE Rated Rapid Chess tourney

Top players on show as GCF stages Trophy Stall...

Mar 03, 2017

England in West Indies …Old rivalries renewed as Stokes prepares to face his demons

England in West Indies …Old rivalries...

Mar 03, 2017

NSC MASH BADMINTON TOURNAMENT DAY 1

NSC MASH BADMINTON TOURNAMENT DAY 1

Mar 03, 2017

George, Imlach to host 5-over Tapeball tourney

George, Imlach to host 5-over Tapeball tourney

Mar 03, 2017

Sixteen teams learn their fate at Bahamas 2017 draw

Sixteen teams learn their fate at Bahamas 2017...

Mar 03, 2017

Richard Ishmael overcome Annandale Secondary

Richard Ishmael overcome Annandale Secondary

Mar 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • ‘Bruck’ and Rebuild

    The Prime Minister of Jamaica had established, last year, a Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee after research... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch