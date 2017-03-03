Ex-cop charged for murder of teen outside Rio Night Club

Thirty-six year-old ex-cop Lloyd Roberts called ‘Robbie’ was yesterday afternoon remanded to prison, charged with the murder of Ryan Sergeant, the 19-year-old who was shot dead in front of the Rio Night Club in Queenstown,

Georgetown, last September.

The charge read that on September 26 last, Roberts of 3667 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, murdered Sergeant. The unrepresented Roberts was not required to plea to the indictable charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

According to information, Sergeant was shot and killed during a brawl between some young men outside the aforementioned night club.

The brawl is said to have initially started inside the establishment and security officials intervened and escorted the men outside the club to prevent them from disturbing the other patrons.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones stated that the Prosecution’s file is complete and they will be calling 31 witnesses.

When asked by the Magistrate why it took so long to charge Roberts, the Prosecutor stated that at the time they were informed by the Director of Public Prosecutions that there was not enough evidence to charge the accused and only now they have enough evidence to institute the charge against him.

Roberts was advised by the Chief Magistrate to return to court on March 10 with his Attorney to begin the paper committal proceeding because of the amount of witnesses in the case.

Prior to being slapped with this murder charge, Roberts was previously charged and remanded for illegal firearms and ammunition possession.

Roberts and two others were allegedly busted at a house in John Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, in January, after police officers raided the home and found the items.

During the raid, the ranks discovered two weapons – an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol – 80 live rounds of ammunition and several cellular phones.

Roberts pleaded not guilty to that charge and has been on remand since.

Roberts was remanded to prison on that occasion by City Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Meanwhile in 2010, Roberts was freed by a City Magistrate for the murders of Romeo DeAgrella and his son, Clint DeAgrella, who died in March 2007 at Iron Punt, North West District from multiple gunshot wounds.