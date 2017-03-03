Latest update March 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice Volleyball Association successfully holds beach volleyball competition

Mar 03, 2017 Sports 0

Luen David and Ray Moore takes senior male category

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) on Sunday last successful held a one day

The winning pairs in the various categories take time out for a photo.

beach Volleyball competition. The day’s competition saw 38 pairs participating at two venues. Play began at the No63 beach and ended under lights at the Tagore Secondary School.
The competition was played in four categories senior males, females, U19s and junior male’s category.
Players were drawn from as far as the Orealla/Siparuta area up the Corentyne River to, Upper, Central and Lower Corentyne, New Amsterdam/Canje and West Berbice participating, with players drawn from all the top clubs in Berbice.
The day’s action served off at 09:00hrs with three courts being used. In the end the pair of Luen David and Ray Moore won from Adrian Moore and Akeem Bailey 2-0 in the final to take the senior males category. The scores were 21-17, 21-10. The pair of Devindra Latchman and Samuel Fraser placed third.
The U19 category was won by Andy Rohoman and Mukesh Shiverpersaud who defeated the combination of Videswar Mangru and Kevin Todd 21-19, 21-17. Placing third was the pair of Ronaldo Griffith and Damion Al Ahmad.

Male winners Luen David and Ray Moore collect their prize.

The junior boys saw Osbourne February and Simon Alder defeating the pair of Kevin Marimuthoo and Randy Basdeo 14-11 and 14-10 to take the title. Third were Joseph Beharry and Adesh Basdeo.
In the female category, the winners were Sheliza Edwards and Jessica Adrian who won from Rachel Subvick and Amesha Mohabir.
Incentives were presented to the top three teams in each category. The winning teams were presented with cash incentives and trophies, second placed received trophies, while third placed were presented with medals.
In total 10 male pairs, 10 female pairs, 11U-19 pairs and seven junior pairs (juniors being 16-14 years), participated in the days competition.
The Coordinator was BVA president Levi Nedd. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Automobile Power Products (Jailing) 250cc Motorcycle to be won

Automobile Power Products (Jailing) 250cc Motorcycle to be won

Mar 03, 2017

Lucky Patron to ride high at end of STAG Elite League By Franklin Wilson The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and one of its corporate partner, Automobile Power Products (Jailing) has announced that...
Read More
Top players on show as GCF stages Trophy Stall FIDE Rated Rapid Chess tourney

Top players on show as GCF stages Trophy Stall...

Mar 03, 2017

England in West Indies …Old rivalries renewed as Stokes prepares to face his demons

England in West Indies …Old rivalries...

Mar 03, 2017

NSC MASH BADMINTON TOURNAMENT DAY 1

NSC MASH BADMINTON TOURNAMENT DAY 1

Mar 03, 2017

George, Imlach to host 5-over Tapeball tourney

George, Imlach to host 5-over Tapeball tourney

Mar 03, 2017

Sixteen teams learn their fate at Bahamas 2017 draw

Sixteen teams learn their fate at Bahamas 2017...

Mar 03, 2017

Richard Ishmael overcome Annandale Secondary

Richard Ishmael overcome Annandale Secondary

Mar 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • ‘Bruck’ and Rebuild

    The Prime Minister of Jamaica had established, last year, a Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee after research... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch