Berbice Volleyball Association successfully holds beach volleyball competition

Luen David and Ray Moore takes senior male category

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) on Sunday last successful held a one day

beach Volleyball competition. The day’s competition saw 38 pairs participating at two venues. Play began at the No63 beach and ended under lights at the Tagore Secondary School.

The competition was played in four categories senior males, females, U19s and junior male’s category.

Players were drawn from as far as the Orealla/Siparuta area up the Corentyne River to, Upper, Central and Lower Corentyne, New Amsterdam/Canje and West Berbice participating, with players drawn from all the top clubs in Berbice.

The day’s action served off at 09:00hrs with three courts being used. In the end the pair of Luen David and Ray Moore won from Adrian Moore and Akeem Bailey 2-0 in the final to take the senior males category. The scores were 21-17, 21-10. The pair of Devindra Latchman and Samuel Fraser placed third.

The U19 category was won by Andy Rohoman and Mukesh Shiverpersaud who defeated the combination of Videswar Mangru and Kevin Todd 21-19, 21-17. Placing third was the pair of Ronaldo Griffith and Damion Al Ahmad.

The junior boys saw Osbourne February and Simon Alder defeating the pair of Kevin Marimuthoo and Randy Basdeo 14-11 and 14-10 to take the title. Third were Joseph Beharry and Adesh Basdeo.

In the female category, the winners were Sheliza Edwards and Jessica Adrian who won from Rachel Subvick and Amesha Mohabir.

Incentives were presented to the top three teams in each category. The winning teams were presented with cash incentives and trophies, second placed received trophies, while third placed were presented with medals.

In total 10 male pairs, 10 female pairs, 11U-19 pairs and seven junior pairs (juniors being 16-14 years), participated in the days competition.

The Coordinator was BVA president Levi Nedd. (Samuel Whyte)