Automobile Power Products (Jailing) 250cc Motorcycle to be won

Lucky Patron to ride high at end of STAG Elite League

By Franklin Wilson

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and one of its corporate partner, Automobile

Power Products (Jailing) has announced that a lucky patron from the second half of season two of the STAG Elite League and the League Leaders knock-out tournament would be riding high on the final day of the league.

Yesterday at the main branch of Automobile Power Products (Jailing), Charlotte and Oronoque Streets, the company’s Marketing and Sales Manager Romel Richmond expressed excitement at being able to partner with the GFF to reward one of the faithful fans that would be attending the STAG Elite League, season two.

”One lucky fan will be receiving a brand new Jailing 250cc motor cycle popularly known as the GY-5 bike. What I can tell you off hand is that this powerhouse was superbly built with inverted shocks which offers that support and proper stabalisation and aluminum rims which all together makes it a quality product.”

Noting that the lucky winner will be assured of getting to their destination in a safe way, Richmond informed that Automobile Power Products are very fuel efficient.

”Management at Automobile Power Products saw it fitting to collaborate with the GFF in order to foster youth development more, through sports and we are confident that by doing this the GFF will be getting the necessary support they need to further strengthen football. So we want to do something very tangible for the

fans and the patrons.”

In order to be eligible in the Patron Prize Promotion, Richmond explained that every paying fan that enters the venue would have to deposit their half ticket in a box that would be provided.

”At the end of the season which is game 15 we will have a grand draw and we will choose one lucky winner, but that’s not all. Throughout the 15 games at every half time interval we’ll be having a trivial segment and we’ll be giving away caps and jerseys to two lucky winners, every game.”

The Marketing Manager insisted that it is the desire of the company for every fan to feel a sense of appreciation for their support for football thus their coming on board to achieve this.

”We want to offer you something that you would use and that you would find beneficial for your everyday usage.”

All contestants must be 18 years and older Richmond noted and must be licensed while chosen participants must be present at the final draw. He also said that players from the participating teams and employees of the company are exempt from taking part in the competition.

”And of course, we at Automobile Power Products reserve the right to publish the lucky winner for this promotion. It’s indeed a pleasure to partner with the Guyana Football Federation and we do look forward to doing more because it would not only benefit the football fraternity but also the country, moving it forward.”

The company would be covering the registration, fitness, number plate, first service and will also present a helmet to the luck winner.

GFF Competitions Director Ian Alves in his remarks expressed gratitude on behalf of the President, executive and members of the informed whilst informing that the second edition / first half of the league commenced in September of 2016 and concluded in December with six teams competing.

He said that the League Leaders KO tournament involving the top four teams at the end of the first half of the STAG Elite League will kick off on Sunday at the Tucville ground. Set to battle are the Guyana Defence Force (15 points), Fruta Conquerors (10 points), Victoria Kings on debut with 8 points and Buxton United 6 points.

The second half of the Stag Elite League is scheduled to start on Sunday March 19th. Also in attendance yesterday were GFF’s Marketing Director Dario Mc Lennon, Strategic Advisor Matthew Fallon and Public Relations Officer, Debra Francis.