YBG hosts Annual Fives’ Challenge Series

Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:32 AM
Bishops’ High School, Mackenzie High, Linden Technical Institute and Mackenzie Past Students emerged winners in the various categories of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Annual Fives’ Challenge Series last weekend at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
The one day event featured participation from 37 teams in four divisions, including Girls, Under- 16, Under-19 and Past Students. The action packed day also included three-points and free-throw contests where 21 and 15 shooters competed for those titles.
The Bishops High defeated New Amsterdam Multilateral for the Girls’ Title where Keshan Charles (BHS) was named Most Valuable Player (MVP). Mackenzie High defeat Bishops High for the U-16 Boys’ Title where Yonnick Tappin(MHS) was named MVP.
Linden Technical Institute defeated Plaisance Secondary for the Under-19 Boys Title with George Yearwood (LTI) named MVP, while Mackenzie Past Students defeated Saints Stanislaus Past Students for that Title. Quincy Easton (MHS) was named MVP. The Fives’ Challenge Series was made possible through sponsorship from YBG, National Sport Commission, Banks DIH and Digicel Guyana.
Mar 02, 2017Having made its inaugural appearance at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship which concluded on Sunday last at Malcolm Park in Nassau Bahamas, and placing 12th of the 16 participating teams, Guyana...
