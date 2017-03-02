Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:32 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

YBG hosts Annual Fives’ Challenge Series

Mar 02, 2017 Sports 0

Bishops’ High School Girls accept their top trophy from YBG
Official, Leona Kyte (right) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Bishops’ High School, Mackenzie High, Linden Technical Institute and Mackenzie Past Students emerged winners in the various categories of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Annual Fives’ Challenge Series last weekend at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
The one day event featured participation from 37 teams in four divisions, including Girls, Under- 16, Under-19 and Past Students. The action packed day also included three-points and free-throw contests where 21 and 15 shooters competed for those titles.
The Bishops High defeated New Amsterdam Multilateral for the Girls’ Title where Keshan Charles (BHS) was named Most Valuable Player (MVP). Mackenzie High defeat Bishops High for the U-16 Boys’ Title where Yonnick Tappin(MHS) was named MVP.
Linden Technical Institute defeated Plaisance Secondary for the Under-19 Boys Title with George Yearwood (LTI) named MVP, while Mackenzie Past Students defeated Saints Stanislaus Past Students for that Title. Quincy Easton (MHS) was named MVP. The Fives’ Challenge Series was made possible through sponsorship from YBG, National Sport Commission, Banks DIH and Digicel Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana enter Beach Soccer Ranking for first time in history at 85th- Ranked 12th in CONCACAF

Guyana enter Beach Soccer Ranking for first time in history at 85th- ...

Mar 02, 2017

Having made its inaugural appearance at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship which concluded on Sunday last at Malcolm Park in Nassau Bahamas, and placing 12th of the 16 participating teams, Guyana...
Read More
Faye Joseph Int’l Domino Tournament officially launched

Faye Joseph Int’l Domino Tournament officially...

Mar 02, 2017

YBG hosts Annual Fives’ Challenge Series

YBG hosts Annual Fives’ Challenge Series

Mar 02, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor Is this a case of victimization of the RHTY&SC?

Letter to the Sports Editor Is this a case of...

Mar 02, 2017

Charles to lead Essequibo in GCB U15 tourney

Charles to lead Essequibo in GCB U15 tourney

Mar 02, 2017

Christ Church overcome Patentia Secondary to take male title

Christ Church overcome Patentia Secondary to take...

Mar 02, 2017

RHTY&SC Metro Female Cricket Team assists UCCA and two Clubs

RHTY&SC Metro Female Cricket Team assists...

Mar 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch