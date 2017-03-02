Police Corporal arrested for attempting to smuggle AK-47

Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM
– ASP among several fingered
Police ranks yesterday arrested one of their colleagues who allegedly attempted to facilitate the smuggling of an AK-47 assault rifle out of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Tactical Service Unit (TSU) compound at Eve Leary, Georgetown.
The policeman has been identified as Shevan Marks, a Corporal stationed at TSU. He is said to be the brother of Andre James, the tattoo artist, who along with Jamaican, Rohan Johnson, was reportedly recruited to murder Leelawattie Mohamed at her Tain Settlement, Corentyne home.
The Corporal and a civilian were taken into police custody while the vehicle, bearing registration number, PNN 795 was impounded at the Criminal Investigation Department.
An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was among several persons also fingered in the allegation.
According to information received, Tuesday night, the police corporal drove the vehicle into the TSU compound.
Reports are that the Corporal, who worked Tuesday night, collected the weapon and placed it in the vehicle.
On Wednesday morning, a civilian entered the TSU headquarters and attempted to drive the vehicle out of the compound but was stopped when the guards at the gate noticed him driving out given the fact he had walked in a few minutes earlier.
The vehicle was subjected to a search and the weapon was discovered.
Kaieteur News understands that before Marks was apprehended, ranks checked the civilian’s phone and discovered there were text messages between the corporal and him. There were also messages between the ASP and the civilian.
The individual also had the numbers of several other ranks stored in his cellular phone and as such, they are questioning those who were identified.
Ranks from the force’s Major Crimes Unit are questioning the ranks.
