Rice farmer’s car goes missing from park

Police in ‘B’ Division are investigating a car theft which occurred on Tuesday on the No. 19 Public Road, Corentyne.

The owner of the car, Baldeo Sooknandan, a rice farmer, told Kaieteur News that his son parked the Toyota Premio car bearing registration number PSS 5967 with the name “Kingsway” on the Corentyne public road. They then ventured into the backlands to tend to their crop.

The man stated that they would usually drive their cars and park them on the main access road not far from their home at the head of the entrance to the backdam where their rice fields are located.

According to Sooknandan, around 6pm, they finished working and went home to return a tractor and opted to leave the car there thinking they would return to uplift it.

Since this was the norm, they left for home which is 15 minutes away and upon returning did not see the motorcar.

“When we done carry home de tractor and come back fuh de car, me nah see it so me ask he wheh de car deh, cause we just left it hay. And we does always leff it and go home and collect it back. Where this car bin park had bright light so whoever passing woulda see it.”

Baldeo stated that the car was bought three years ago for $3.5 million. The car contained the man and his son drivers’ licenses and identification cards.

It also contained a cheque for $1.5 million. It boasted a complete sound system.

Meanwhile, Sooknandan explained that family members after learning that the car was stolen recalled seeing a red car pulling up next to the parked silver Premio and the occupants of the red car were peeping inside. They did not think anything was amiss since they assumed that Baldeo had returned for his motor car.

A report has been lodged with the police and Sooknandan is pleading with the public if persons have any information that can be instrumental in finding the stolen car, to make contact with the nearest police station.