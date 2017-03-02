RHTY&SC Metro Female Cricket Team assists UCCA and two Clubs

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S Metro Female Cricket Team on Wednesday last handed over a set of items to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) as part of their personal development programme for 2017. President of the UCCA Dennis D’Andrade accepted the donation on behalf of the Association from Captain of the Metro Female and West Indies player Shemaine Campbelle during a simple presentation ceremony.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Metro Female team has been mandated to successfully complete 40 programmes/activities as part of the RHTY&SC effort to complete 500 programmes for 2017. Each of the eight cricket teams and their members are required to undertake the activities under numerous sub headings which includes education, sports, charity, coaching, anti-drugs, anti-suicide, religious, youth development and social cohesion among others.

These activities are part of the Club’s effort to make sure than members fully understand their role as a sports ambassador, the need to make a positive difference in the lives of others and to assist others less fortunate than them. Foster explained that the UCCA was chosen due to the outstanding work it is doing to promote cricket in the Upper Corentyne area and also because its leadership was honest, hardworking and dedicated individuals. He specially mentioned the President of the UCCA for his visionary leadership and his passion for the game.

The donation consisted of trophies, cricket medals, scorebooks, plaque frames, six boxes of educational materials, school bags and 400 hand towels. The trophies, medals, school bags and scorebooks would be used to host a junior cricket Match under the Club’s Say NO/Say Yes Campaign, while the frame plaques would be used to honour outstanding administrators/players in the Upper Corentyne area under a Tribute to Heroes Programme. The boxes of educational materials would be donated to two Primary Schools in the Corriverton area while the hand towels would be shared out to youth cricketers in the Upper Corentyne area. West Indies batting star Campbelle urged the UCCA to continue its outstanding work and to pay special attention to junior players as they are the future of Berbice and Guyana Cricket. She reassured the UCCA of the Metro Female team continued assistance in the future and stated that each player of the team was committed towards making a positive difference in the lives of others.

President of the UCCA, Dennis D’Andrade expressed his gratitude to the RHTY&SC, M.S and its female team for the assistance. He noted that the Club has assisted his association on numerous occasions and stated that the executives of his association would continue to work beyond the call of duty to uplift cricket in the area to a higher level.

The Hampshire and Fyrish Cricket Clubs also received stumps, scorebooks, hand towels and educational materials. The RHT Metro team is the only female cricket team in Guyana after being formed in 2009. The team to date has produced two West Indies players, fourteen national junior players, nine senior national players and a total of twenty seven for Berbice.