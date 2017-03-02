Region Two Students celebrate Mashramani with choral recital

Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:32 AM
Even as the National Mashramani programmes are almost completed the Region Two Culture and Youth Department successfully held a Mashramani activity at the Anna Regina Multilateral School recently.
Students sang national and folk songs providing a most nostalgic experience for teachers who said that the activity brought back memories from their school days.
Titled ‘The Folklore of Songs’ the event was chaired by the Region’s Sports organizer, Ms. Debra Daniels, and supported by the Regional Youth and Culture officer, Herald Alves.
District Education Officer, Nicola Mathews, highlighted some of her Department’s plans for music development in schools.
The forum was informed of the national song festival which is scheduled for later this year.
