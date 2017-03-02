Private cane farmers offered lands closer to Uitvlugt estate

The route for transferring sugar cane stalks from Wales cane fields to the Uitvlugt estate is currently being upgraded.

This information was released by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Sugar

Corporation (GuySuCo), Errol Hanoman.

Hanoman, via a release stated: “The Corporation is in the process of upgrading the cane transport route from Wales to Uitvlugt to facilitate the transfer of the farmers’ cane via trailers as transfer via punts is too lengthy, costly and will incur double handling of the canes.”

Although much detail was not given relating to the upgrade, Hanoman clarified that farmers from Wales, who are interested in the continuation of cane farming would be able to transfer harvested canes to the Uitvlugt factory for processing.

“It has been determined that 60 percent of the farmers’ cultivation is closer to the Uitvlugt factory than it was to the Wales factory. For the farmers occupying the 40 percent of the cultivation furthest from the Uitvlugt factory, it will be too costly to transfer these canes to the Uitvlugt factory, and as such the corporation met with these farmers during March 14-16, 2016, to advise them of the possibility of offering them lands at Uitvlugt to continue cane farming.”

Recently, the GuySuCo Board of Directors gave its approval for 14 farmers to commence cane farming in Uitvlugt. Approximately 54 farmers expressed an interest in lands at Uitvlugt.

However, 19 farmers requested lands of less than five hectares.

“Management had a meeting with these farmers to inform them that the corporation will not be issuing lands below five hectares (one field) and suggested that if they cannot cultivate larger hectares individually, then they could form co-operatives,” the release stated.

Last year, Wales Estate, the oldest factory in the country, shut its doors to grinding with the administration saying the plant was too costly and old to continue its maintainance.

Several of the workers were transferred to Uitvlugt, another estate in West Demerara area. However, quite a few workers were let go. Private cane farmers who were supplying Wales were given the option of continuing their business with Uitvlugt.

GuySuCo has been talking about upgrading tracks behind the West Demerara area to create a shorter route between their fields in the Wales estate area to Uitvlugt factory, West Coast Demerara.

GuySuCo is facing major pressure to cut costs amidst billions of dollars in losses racked up annually. It has been draining the treasury with GuySuCo asking for and receiving billions annually to keep afloat.