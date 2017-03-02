Kcaysha Medas King is 2016 USATF NY Athlete of the year

Competing proudly under the Golden Arrowhead, young talented athlete Kcaysha Medas-King has been selected as the 2016 USATF New York Athlete of the Year (Youth Track & Field – Girls Overall Track Events). The award will be formally presented at the USATF New York Awards Banquet on Sunday, March 19 at 1:00pm at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

The Medas-King family was notified by USATF New York organisation of Kcaysha’s success and pending award.

This is the second time that Kcaysha Medas-King has been selected for the USATF athlete of the year award. After running one of the most exciting 600m, challenging the number one middle distance athlete in the USA girls 11-12, Alissa Graham, in a time of 154.03 to Kcaysha Medas-King 154.08 then a 48.54 in the 300m unchallenged, Kcaysha Medas-King was looking set for a great year but some unfortunate events happened. During the Armory Middle School Invitational she got two second places in the 55m in 8.27 the in the 200m 29.65 then she went onto win the 800m in 240.38 then everything went downhill after she picked up a hip injury.

She refused to let the hip injury stop her from competing in the prestigious Colgate Women’s Games but had to drop the 800m and concentrate on the 400m alone where she placed second overall. An official mix up at the Millrose trials caused her not to run.

At those games a young male 400m runner born to Guyanese parents, Wesley Noble, made his mark and is hopeful of representing Guyana at this year’s Carifta Games in the 11-12 division along with Medas-King.

Also on the list is the young and vibrant Yesenia Andrews who is going to be 14 yrs before the end of this year and at present is creating a stir in New York City, making the Coaches ask if there are more where she came from. Yesenia is a wonderful upcoming athlete who was coached by Julian Edmonds before she migrated to the USA. At the just concluded Queens borough Championship she won the 55m in a time of 7.40 and the 300m in 41.88, an effortless performance.

The youngest of the Medas-King clan, Kunusasha, ran a 1:49 sec for the 400m at the age of 4yrs against kids much older than her, running in the 8 & under age group and is one to watch for the future.