Jagdeo mek acting a way of life

When dem write de constitution and decide that de president and de opposition leader got to agree to appoint some people dem never believe that it would be like tying a cat and a dog together. Dem just can’t agree.

People see that if dem live in de same house dem would tolerate one another fuh a while but somebody does do something stupid and is war. This present war start when Jagdeo decide to push Justice Claudette Singh in a corner because she hand down a court decision that he didn’t like.

He decide that de Chancellor would not be she. In fact, she wasn’t even de Chief Justice. In de end because of Jagdeo Carl Singh never get confirm as Chancellor. Dem boys seh if that did happen de man would still deh pun de job because he retirement age would have been 68 and not 65 like now.

But Jagdeo use spite. Even de Chief Justice who he appoint had to act because de Chancellor was really de Chief Justice. Now de Chief Justice gone and de Chancellor gone. Justice Roy going home just now but dem boys believe that he coulda get a bite of de Chancellor wuk. Instead, Soulja Bai pass him like exam.

De Cummings girl and de George girl now get pick but don’t expect Jagdeo to support dem. It mean that dem got to act till dem dead unless Jagdeo dead fuss. One thing is certain, acting or not dem gun get de pay. De Cummings girl wouldn’t have to pay tax, just like how Carl didn’t have to pay.

Guyana gun be like Hollywood. It got nuff actors. This thing start wid Jagdeo. All in de court he had acting judges. That was to mek sure that dem don’t give no decision against him. Some of dem never get confirm; dem act till dem lef de wuk.

Dem don’t have no acting judges now but dem got acting Chancellor and acting Chief Justice, two acting positions that Jagdeo create. And this happening just as SOCU promising fuh try some of dem who use dem hand like Jagdeo use he own.

Talk half and watch how Jagdeo mek acting a way of life.