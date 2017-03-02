Gittens dominoes set for Sunday

Untouchable Boss Lyall Gittens in collaboration with Dr. Narine will be hosting a dominoes tournament on Sunday at Leguan Stelling starting at 10:00hrs.

Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $80,000, runner up a trophy and $40,000 and third place a trophy and $20,000.

The MVP will pocket $5,000. Teams can contact Dr. Narine on 697-2929 for more information.