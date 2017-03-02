Fire destroys Sheet Anchor house

A fire of still unknown origin on Wednesday completely destroyed a one-flat wooden house situated at lot 91 Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice. The fire reportedly began around 13:45 hrs.

The two bedroom house was said to be abandoned.

The gutted building is situated next to that of prominent attorney-at-law Mursalene Bacchus. Mr. Bacchus house was scorched on one side and suffered some broken windows. It also reportedly suffered some water damage.

Speaking to the media a neighbour, Depa Seedel, stated that she was selling at her stall not too far away when her mother came and informed her that she smelled something burning. Upon looking up they saw fire a short distance away. The woman said that she ran over to Mr. Bacchus’s house and called out for Aunty Pam and informed them that fire was next door.

The woman said that she got her dog and drove her vehicle out of the yard. She also called Mr. Bacchus.

Mr. Bacchus stated that he was at a meeting with visiting Judges from Georgetown and members of the Berbice Bar when he got a call that the abandoned house next to his was on fire. He immediately left for home.

The Guyana Fire Service responded with two fire tenders, while the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Power and Light also responded.

The police have since arrested a teen called “Chuckie”. The teen who stated that the house once belonged to his father would usually occupy the premises.