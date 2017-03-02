Faye Joseph Int’l Domino Tournament officially launched

Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:32 AM

It is regarded as one of the most popular pastime activities, played on pavements, wakes at other sports intervals, but in recent years, recently re-elected President of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Faye Joseph has transformed the sport of Domino into a major spectacle.
The Domino crazy executive has moved the pastime activity into a much larger and more efficiently organised movement that is now attracting teams from overseas, but more importantly, spreading the game far and wide locally.
Yesterday, the 3rd Faye Joseph International Domino Competition was launched during a simple ceremony that was conducted, at the President’s residence 1222 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt.
Among those in attendance were representative of Digicel, Events & Sponsorship executive Louanna Abrams, GDA President Faye Joseph, Vice-President Rodwell Phillips, Secretary Barbara Marshall, official members, Orin Boston, Kevin Boston and Jane Chase.
Joseph in her presentation spoke of her love for the sport, an adoration that has motivated her to point the sport in the direction it is today.
Joseph, shortly after extending thanks to Digicel for its support, offered an invitation to the Public and Private Sectors and other interested groups to come out and participate in the tournament which will run from April 14-17, at the National Gymnasium.
According to the GDA President, teams are expected to arrive from Barbados, USA, Puerto Rico, Antigua and Dominican Republic, while other countries have also been invited, but their confirmation has not been received as yet.
Abrams in her remarks said that the Company is pleased to be on board, informing that their involvement is just another example of them trying to lend support to another discipline.
“We at Digicel try to make every effory to diversify our resources to support every discipline in sport.”
She then wished the Organisers every success.
Phillips whose responsibility is it to ensure that the tournament attracts as much teams as possible echoed similar sentiments to that of Joseph, urging the business community to send teams to participate in the event, adding that with wider participation, the chances of the sport becoming more popular is greatly enhanced.
Marshall in her remarks gave a brief outline of the tournament which will see the winning team receive $1million, 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams colect $500,000, $300,000 and $200,000 respectively along with trophies.
Entrance fee is US$220 or $44,000GYD.
Meanwhile, over $2million in prize monies will be up for grabs while there will be a number of incentives for outstanding individual performances throughout the four-day event.
The Pullorama will be conducted on opening day, at the same venue, while the defending champion is Phantom.

