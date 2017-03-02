Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:25 AM

Duo steals toilet bowls, carpets from GT&T – court hears

The courtroom of Magistrate Fabayo Azore heard that two men broke into a building belonging to the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GT&T) Company and stole a quantity of items.
It is alleged that between February 12 and February 24, last, at Croal Street, Georgetown, Ricardo Fernandes and Navin Ally broke into the building and stole two toilet bowls, three mercury vapor security lights, two toilet tanks, two carpets and other items, property of GT&T. The men pleaded not guilty to the charge and were ordered to post bail in the sum of $75,000 each.
Ally, 28, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara and Fernandes, 43, of Lot 611 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme were ordered to return to court on March 15.
Police Prosecutor Simone Payne did not oppose to bail for the men.
Prosecutor Payne disclosed that the case file in the matter is still incomplete.

