Dharmic Sabha’s Grand Phagwah Mela and Bazaar set for March 4

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha will be hosting a number of activities over the following weeks as it prepares to celebrate Phagwah or Holi on Monday, March 13.

The annual Phagwah Mela and Bazaar, which is now in its 43rd year, will be held on Saturday at Pt. Reepu Daman Persaud Dharmic Sanskritik Kendra in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown from 4pm.

The highlight of this event will be a spectacular stage programme which will feature finalists and top performers of the recently held Emerging Voices competition. They include favourites Vidya Ram, Karamchand Sugrim, Shivanand Singh, Elizabeth Wong, Ritesh Tularam, Altaf Hamid and Tejyas Singh. They will be backed by the Dax New Generation Band led by keyboard maestro Khemo Balac.

Also performing will be outstanding Guyanese singers Rekha Singh, Sookrane Bookdhoo, Mona Gowkarran. The Dharmic Nritya Sangh of Naya Zamana fame will be presenting several new and exciting dances choreographed by Dr. Vindhya Persaud. There will also be a special dramatic presentation written and directed by Travez Piaralall who is a graduate of the Anupum Kher Institute of Acting in Mumbai, India.

In addition to fabulous entertainment, there will be delicious local, traditional and authentic vegetarian foods. The compound of the Dharmic Kendra will be transformed and patrons can move freely from the beautifully decorated stage area to the Bazaar featuring the numerous food stalls, mehndi booths, games and great shopping deals on everything from Indian clothes, jewellery and phagwah supplies to phones from Digicel.

On Sunday, the East Coast Demerara Praant hosted its annual Holi Sangam at the Mahaica Market Tarmac. It featured chowtaal melodies and talent from East Demerara. On that same day, also, the Essequibo Praant held its Chowtaal Samelan at the Cotton Field Mandir.

Chowtaal Samelan, an initiative of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, will be held countrywide in all of the Praants of the Dharmic Sabha. Chowtaalgols or groups from Mandirs in each region will converge at the various venues to share in spirited singing reflective of the festival. There will also be beautiful Phagwah Melodies and pulsating tassa.

Holika Dahan or the Burning of Holika will be observed by mandirs countrywide on Sunday March 12th on Purnima or full moon night. In Georgetown, special Satsangh will be held at the Shri Krishna Mandir Campbelville at 6:30pm followed by the burning of Holika at the Camptown Ground at 7:30pm.

Phagwah or Holi will be celebrated on Monday March 13th and the Sabha will also be hosting its annual Holi Utsav at the Everest Cricket Club Ground. In addition, to scintillating performances, there will also be powder giveaways, countdowns, colour throws, dance instructions for the crowd, food stalls and other exciting activities at this family event.

Holi Utsav will also be held at the Bath Community Centre Ground on this same day. On Phagwah Day – March 13 also, the Essequibo Praant will host its Phagwah Mela at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground at 2:30pm.

The Sabha urges all to attend these events which usher in the spring festival of Holi.