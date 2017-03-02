Devcon Construction donates kit to Victoria Kings FC

Victoria Kings FC will appear in a new outfit when the GFF/Stag Elite League’s second round begins after receiving a new kit of 20 uniforms recently from Managing Director of Devcon Construction, Nolan Lancaster, at the company’s office at Robb and Albert streets.

The Devon Construction Victoria Kings FC will now play in a fluorescent green jersey trimmed with dark blue and olive green shorts trimmed with black and complimented by olive green socks.

In making the presentation to Technical Advisor of the team Everald Mundy, the Devcon boss expressed his joy and honour to be associated with the club that has impressed him since he first saw them play in the 90s.

“My first experience with the Kings was at my hometown ground in BV where I saw them play a brand of football comparable with what we see on TV. Since then I have been a true fan of them so when my childhood buddy Everald Mundy approached to come on board and support I had no hesitation. I love football and hold football close to my heart, although my first love used to be cricket. I plan to make this a long term commitment, but initially it will be for three years”, Lancaster declared.

Lancaster added that he sees this opportunity as a means of giving back to the communities which could deter the youths from going in the negative direction.

The Devcon Managing Director also sent well wishes to the team, “I would also like to extend best wishes to the team and ask of them all to give 100 % at all times.”

Former club President, Mundy in his remarks spoke of the club’s gratitude for the sponsorship and the desire for a lasting relationship, “This new beginning of relationship with Devcon is one that we are grateful for and I must say it is very timely. We are happy and thankful that Mr. Lancaster has decided to support us and we feel honoured to be associated with Devcon. We will wear this outfit with great pride and will take every opportunity to promote Devcon. This donation comes at a time when we are aiming to qualify for the CFU club Championship and no doubt it is timely. We look forward to not only a lasting relationship, but one full of mutual benefits. From now on we will be branded Devcon Victoria Kings FC.”

The Kings are expected to christen their new uniforms on Sunday at Tucville when they clash with Buxton United in the GFF’s ‘Super Four’ Tournament which also involves the Army and Fruta Conquerors.

Devcon Victoria Kings occupy 3rd position in the 6-team GFF/Stag Elite League, at the end of the first round of competition.