Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Devcon Construction donates kit to Victoria Kings FC

Mar 02, 2017 Sports 0

Calvin Marks left – Secretary of Victoria Kings and Managing
Director of Devcon Construction Mr. Nolan Lancaster seen displaying the
new kit, during a simple ceremony at Devcon office Robb and Albert Streets.

Victoria Kings FC will appear in a new outfit when the GFF/Stag Elite League’s second round begins after receiving a new kit of 20 uniforms recently from Managing Director of Devcon Construction, Nolan Lancaster, at the company’s office at Robb and Albert streets.
The Devon Construction Victoria Kings FC will now play in a fluorescent green jersey trimmed with dark blue and olive green shorts trimmed with black and complimented by olive green socks.
In making the presentation to Technical Advisor of the team Everald Mundy, the Devcon boss expressed his joy and honour to be associated with the club that has impressed him since he first saw them play in the 90s.
“My first experience with the Kings was at my hometown ground in BV where I saw them play a brand of football comparable with what we see on TV. Since then I have been a true fan of them so when my childhood buddy Everald Mundy approached to come on board and support I had no hesitation. I love football and hold football close to my heart, although my first love used to be cricket. I plan to make this a long term commitment, but initially it will be for three years”, Lancaster declared.
Lancaster added that he sees this opportunity as a means of giving back to the communities which could deter the youths from going in the negative direction.
The Devcon Managing Director also sent well wishes to the team, “I would also like to extend best wishes to the team and ask of them all to give 100 % at all times.”
Former club President, Mundy in his remarks spoke of the club’s gratitude for the sponsorship and the desire for a lasting relationship, “This new beginning of relationship with Devcon is one that we are grateful for and I must say it is very timely. We are happy and thankful that Mr. Lancaster has decided to support us and we feel honoured to be associated with Devcon. We will wear this outfit with great pride and will take every opportunity to promote Devcon. This donation comes at a time when we are aiming to qualify for the CFU club Championship and no doubt it is timely. We look forward to not only a lasting relationship, but one full of mutual benefits. From now on we will be branded Devcon Victoria Kings FC.”
The Kings are expected to christen their new uniforms on Sunday at Tucville when they clash with Buxton United in the GFF’s ‘Super Four’ Tournament which also involves the Army and Fruta Conquerors.
Devcon Victoria Kings occupy 3rd position in the 6-team GFF/Stag Elite League, at the end of the first round of competition.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana enter Beach Soccer Ranking for first time in history at 85th- Ranked 12th in CONCACAF

Guyana enter Beach Soccer Ranking for first time in history at 85th- ...

Mar 02, 2017

Having made its inaugural appearance at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship which concluded on Sunday last at Malcolm Park in Nassau Bahamas, and placing 12th of the 16 participating teams, Guyana...
Read More
Faye Joseph Int’l Domino Tournament officially launched

Faye Joseph Int’l Domino Tournament officially...

Mar 02, 2017

YBG hosts Annual Fives’ Challenge Series

YBG hosts Annual Fives’ Challenge Series

Mar 02, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor Is this a case of victimization of the RHTY&SC?

Letter to the Sports Editor Is this a case of...

Mar 02, 2017

Charles to lead Essequibo in GCB U15 tourney

Charles to lead Essequibo in GCB U15 tourney

Mar 02, 2017

Christ Church overcome Patentia Secondary to take male title

Christ Church overcome Patentia Secondary to take...

Mar 02, 2017

RHTY&SC Metro Female Cricket Team assists UCCA and two Clubs

RHTY&SC Metro Female Cricket Team assists...

Mar 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch