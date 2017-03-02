Christ Church overcome Patentia Secondary to take male title

Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:20 AM
Christ Church Secondary defeated Patentia Secondary by 19 runs to win the male final of the Forbes Burnham Foundation schools windball tournament which was contested recently at the National Gymnasium.
Christ Church Secondary batted first and posted 109-1 with Alphius Bookie scoring 64 and Ariel Tilku 34. Patentia Secondary were restricted to 90-3 in reply. Denesh Persaud made 44 and Permanand Goomtiprashad 15.
Christ Church beat Richard Ishmael by 38 runs in their semi final encounter. Batting first Christ Church scored 94-2. Bookie made 34 and Tilku 24. Richard Ishmael got to 56-5 in response. Ezekiel Wilson got 20.
Patentia Secondary overcame St. John’s by 54 runs in the next semi final. Patentia took first strike and managed 127-3. Denesh Persaud got 62 while Goomtiprashad made 48. St. John’s responded with 79-3 in reply. J. Douglas hit 50 and Rawle Douglas 12.
Mar 02, 2017Dear Sir, It has come as no major surprise to us in the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, but for the first time since 1994, a Berbice junior cricket team has been selected without a club...
Mar 02, 2017
Mar 02, 2017
Mar 02, 2017
Mar 02, 2017
Mar 02, 2017
Mar 02, 2017
It is easy to predict failed leaders. I wrote my column that appeared in Tuesday’s edition and submitted it long before... more
Every country has a right to protect its interest. Americans have a right to just that, including through expulsions... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more