Christ Church overcome Patentia Secondary to take male title

Christ Church Secondary defeated Patentia Secondary by 19 runs to win the male final of the Forbes Burnham Foundation schools windball tournament which was contested recently at the National Gymnasium.

Christ Church Secondary batted first and posted 109-1 with Alphius Bookie scoring 64 and Ariel Tilku 34. Patentia Secondary were restricted to 90-3 in reply. Denesh Persaud made 44 and Permanand Goomtiprashad 15.

Christ Church beat Richard Ishmael by 38 runs in their semi final encounter. Batting first Christ Church scored 94-2. Bookie made 34 and Tilku 24. Richard Ishmael got to 56-5 in response. Ezekiel Wilson got 20.

Patentia Secondary overcame St. John’s by 54 runs in the next semi final. Patentia took first strike and managed 127-3. Denesh Persaud got 62 while Goomtiprashad made 48. St. John’s responded with 79-3 in reply. J. Douglas hit 50 and Rawle Douglas 12.